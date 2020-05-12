Oscar’s To Be Postponed For May Or June 2021

The film industry is one of the hardest-hit businesses in the US since all productions have been halted. Now, the Academy is reportedly looking to push back the ceremony by about four months to around May or June 2021, from a planned February date to allow the film industry to adapt to the ongoing crisis.

An inside source told “The Sun”: “What they’re proposing is pushing back the ceremony, which was going to take place on 28th February, to either late May or early June. Doing this means films forced to postpone their release dates can put them out later this year or in early 2021 knowing they will still be eligible for the Oscars”.

It would be the first time this has happened in 93 years.

Among postponed movie releases are the new James Bond movie “No time to die” and Marvel’s “Black Widow”.