Orthopedic surgery is a medical specialty that involves the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and rehabilitation of diseases, injuries, and disorders of the body’s musculoskeletal system. This system includes bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, nerves, and tendons. With advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques, orthopedic surgeons today can greatly improve the quality of life for patients suffering from various musculoskeletal conditions.

In the United States, we are privileged to have some of the world’s most skilled and talented orthopedic surgeons. These professionals have dedicated their lives to advancing the field of orthopedics through research, innovation, and providing the highest standard of patient care. Here, we celebrate the top 20 orthopedic surgeons in the country, each of whom brings unique skills and contributions to the field.

1. Dr. Brian Gruber, Integrated Orthopedics

Dr. Brian Gruber, board-certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, leads the team at Integrated Orthopedics in Phoenix, Arizona. His medical degree from George Washington University was followed by a residency at Georgetown University Hospital and a Sports Medicine fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Gruber specializes in sports medicine, with a focus on innovative arthroscopic procedures and regenerative medicine techniques. He has authored several peer-reviewed articles on these subjects, contributing significantly to the field.

Integrated Orthopedics, his practice, offers a comprehensive suite of orthopedic services. The team is committed to providing personalized care, helping patients return to an active lifestyle as quickly and safely as possible.

2. Dr. David Altchek, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

A graduate of Cornell University Medical College, Dr. David Altchek completed his residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He holds the prestigious role of Co-Chief Emeritus in the Sports Medicine & Shoulder Service at HSS.

Dr. Altchek’s specialty is shoulder, elbow, and knee surgery. His research on Tommy John surgery and UCL reconstruction has been groundbreaking, earning him an international reputation.

HSS, where he practices, is renowned globally for its excellence in orthopedics. The practice emphasizes patient-centered care and advanced treatment options.

3. Dr. James Andrews, Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Renowned in the field of sports medicine, Dr. James Andrews is a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He completed his orthopedic residency at Tulane Medical School.

Dr. Andrews specializes in injuries related to sports, specifically knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries. His works on the prevention of youth sports injuries have had a profound impact on athletes around the world.

At the Andrews Institute, patients can expect world-class treatment. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and the team works relentlessly to restore patients’ health and performance.

4. Dr. Richard Ferkel, Southern California Orthopedic Institute

A graduate from the University of California, Dr. Richard Ferkel completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Northwestern University and his fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Dr. Ferkel is known for his pioneering work in arthroscopic surgery, especially ankle and foot procedures. His research and innovations have revolutionized the way these surgeries are performed today.

The Southern California Orthopedic Institute, where he practices, prides itself on combining the benefits of a specialized medical center with personalized care.

5. Dr. Mark Myerson, Mercy Medical Center

Dr. Mark Myerson is an internationally renowned orthopedic surgeon who obtained his medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, and completed his fellowship at the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Myerson is an expert in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery. His work in advancing the techniques of these complex surgeries is widely acknowledged.

Practicing at Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Myerson’s patients receive world-class medical attention in a compassionate environment.

6. Dr. Robert Anderson, Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics

Dr. Robert Anderson graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his residency at Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson is a renowned foot and ankle specialist. His work includes the development of procedures used for professional athletes and has been critical to sports medicine.

At Bellin Health Titletown, patients receive individualized treatment plans that encompass everything from prevention to rehabilitation.

7. Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic

A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Dr. Neal ElAttrache is an esteemed orthopedic surgeon who completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Dr. ElAttrache specializes in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, elbow, and knee. He has contributed significantly to the field with innovative surgical techniques and has numerous research publications to his credit.

He practices at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, which is renowned for its expertise in diagnosing and treating the full spectrum of orthopedic conditions.

8. Dr. Bryan Kelly, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

Dr. Bryan Kelly is an acclaimed orthopedic surgeon who earned his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine and completed his residency at HSS.

Dr. Kelly focuses on sports-related injuries and arthroscopic surgery of the hip. His research has significantly advanced treatment options for hip injuries, particularly in athletes.

As part of HSS, Dr. Kelly is committed to providing his patients with the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technology and evidence-based treatments.

9. Dr. William Ricci, Washington University Orthopedics

Dr. William Ricci is a highly-respected orthopedic trauma surgeon who received his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Ricci specializes in trauma and fracture surgery. His research work, particularly on fracture healing and trauma outcomes, has been widely acclaimed and has greatly contributed to the field.

He practices at Washington University Orthopedics, which is internationally recognized for its commitment to excellence in patient care, orthopedic research, and training.

10. Dr. Kevin Bozic, Dell Medical School

A graduate of the University of California, San Francisco, Dr. Kevin Bozic is a leading orthopedic surgeon who completed his residency and fellowship at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Bozic specializes in adult reconstructive surgery, focusing on hip and knee arthroplasty. He has published extensively on value-based health care delivery and payment models in orthopedics.

He practices at Dell Medical School in Austin, where patients benefit from a holistic and evidence-based approach to musculoskeletal care.

11. Dr. Mary I. O’Connor, Mayo Clinic

With a medical degree from Medical College of Pennsylvania, Dr. Mary I. O’Connor is a highly respected orthopedic surgeon who completed her residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Dr. O’Connor focuses on bone and soft tissue tumors and complex hip and knee replacement. She is recognized for her work in the realm of diversity and health disparities in orthopedics.

At Mayo Clinic, Dr. O’Connor offers personalized care, combining innovative techniques with the longstanding tradition of excellence that Mayo Clinic is known for.

12. Dr. Frank Cordasco, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

A graduate from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Frank Cordasco completed his residency and fellowship at HSS.

Dr. Cordasco specializes in sports medicine and shoulder surgery. His significant work in developing safer pediatric ACL reconstruction techniques has garnered widespread recognition.

At HSS, Dr. Cordasco works tirelessly to provide high-quality, individualized care to his patients, utilizing cutting-edge treatments and techniques.

13. Dr. Kristy Weber, Penn Medicine

Dr. Kristy Weber is a leading orthopedic oncologist who earned her medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed her residency at The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Weber specializes in bone and soft tissue tumors. She has made substantial contributions to orthopedic oncology research, particularly in bone metastases and sarcomas.

At Penn Medicine, she collaborates with a multidisciplinary team to provide compassionate and comprehensive care for patients facing complex diagnoses.

14. Dr. Joshua Jacobs, Rush University Medical Center

A graduate of Northwestern University Medical School, Dr. Joshua Jacobs completed his residency at the University of Iowa and a fellowship at HSS.

Dr. Jacobs specializes in joint replacement and reconstructive surgery, particularly of the hip and knee. His significant contributions to the understanding of implant wear and osteolysis have improved patient outcomes worldwide.

Practicing at Rush University Medical Center, Dr. Jacobs’ patients receive comprehensive care utilizing a team-based approach and the latest advances in treatment.

15. Dr. Jeffrey S. Fischgrund, Beaumont Health

Dr. Jeffrey S. Fischgrund, a graduate from George Washington University School of Medicine, completed his residency and fellowship at HSS.

He specializes in spine surgery, with an emphasis on spinal fusion, disc herniation, and spinal stenosis. His research has paved the way for new techniques and improved patient outcomes.

As part of Beaumont Health in Michigan, Dr. Fischgrund works to provide high-quality, comprehensive care to his patients in a supportive environment.

16. Dr. Richard Guyer, Texas Back Institute

Earning his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Richard Guyer completed his residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Guyer specializes in spinal surgery, with a focus on spinal arthroplasty and minimally invasive techniques. He is recognized for his pioneering work in artificial disc replacement.

At the Texas Back Institute, patients benefit from the integration of the latest technology and research into their individualized care plans.

17. Dr. Thomas Sculco, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

A graduate of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Thomas Sculco completed his residency at HSS.

Dr. Sculco is an expert in complex hip and knee replacement. His research on surgical techniques and biomaterials to extend implant longevity has been seminal.

At HSS, he offers his patients the highest quality of care in a compassionate and supportive setting.

18. Dr. Frederick M. Azar, Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

A graduate of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Dr. Frederick M. Azar completed his residency at Campbell Clinic.

Dr. Azar specializes in sports medicine, focusing on knee and shoulder injuries. His research on ACL injuries and reconstructions has been instrumental in shaping modern treatments.

At Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, patients receive comprehensive care based on a century-long legacy of orthopedic excellence.

19. Dr. Laura Tosi, Children’s National Hospital

Dr. Laura Tosi, a graduate from George Washington University School of Medicine, completed her residency at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She specializes in pediatric orthopedics, with a particular interest in bone health and osteogenesis imperfecta. Her work has made significant strides in the understanding and treatment of these conditions.

At Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C., she provides her young patients with state-of-the-art, compassionate care.

This list of the top 20 orthopedic surgeons in the country is a testament to the exceptional skill, talent, and dedication that these individuals bring to the field of orthopedics. Each one of them has made significant contributions to their respective specialties, enhancing patient care and advancing orthopedic research.

Whether they are pioneering new surgical techniques, improving the understanding of orthopedic conditions, or developing new treatment modalities, these surgeons exemplify the best of the profession. Their efforts continue to improve the quality of life for their patients and set new standards in orthopedic care.