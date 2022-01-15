We all have a particular group in our lives that shapes who we are. Perhaps you are very close with your extended family, or you have a group of friends who have done everything together for as long as you can remember.

Such groups often have a lot of fun in the area where they live, but taking trips as a group can be more complicated. You may have always been saying that you will get together, plan a trip, and go as a group. Such a trip is yet to materialize.

You do not necessarily have to invest in an ACS if you want to travel as a group, although they do offer the safest way to fly these days. All you need is some proper planning, and you can have the vacation of a lifetime with the people you love the most.

Below are four tips to help you plan your ultimate vacation – a group trip to Asia.

1. Agree on the Dates of your Vacation

The most challenging aspect of planning a group trip is the timing. When you are scheduling a vacation with four or five other people, or an even larger group, you have to take various schedules and duties into account.

Not everyone can take a break from work at the drop of a hat, which is why you must communicate your desire to take such a group trip very early. If you were to plan a regular vacation three or four months in advance, double that time frame to organize a group trip.

Start talking about the proposed trip, where you want to go, how long you want to spend on vacation, and when you believe is the ideal time to take this journey. Your friends and/or family can chime in on their availability, and eventually, you can all settle on dates that are mutually agreeable.

2. Think About Places You Want to Visit

Now that you have a clearer idea about when you will travel, you can start to think about the places you want to visit in Asia. The continent is enormous, and you could spend an entire month in one corner of Asia and never run out of things to do.

If you are planning a trip a week or two long, you must visit as many major cities as possible. Destinations such as Phuket in Thailand, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, Shanghai in China, and Kuta in Bali are all great vacation spots to experience throughout the year.

Talk to your friends and family about the places they want to visit. You never know what others in your close circle may have dreamed about with respect to their ultimate Asian vacation.

3. Book a Single Place for the Entire Group

One of the most significant mistakes you can make when traveling as a group is to stick with hotels or individual Airbnb-style accommodations. If you are going on a trip with four, five, or six other people, you will waste a lot of money if everyone is renting their own hotel room. Even doubling up in the rooms is a waste of money.

The best way to experience a group trip is to rent a larger apartment, home, or villa where everyone can stay. Such accommodations are easy to find in Asia, very affordable, and extremely comfortable. You can have a spacious house or villa to yourselves, with a pool, yard, and other amenities that you can enjoy in complete privacy.

Such accommodations are even more perfect if your group is very large, such as 10 or 15 people. If you cannot find a place large enough for your entire group, consider two villas or houses near each other in the different cities you are visiting.

4. Plan Everything in Advance

Have you ever been on a vacation with one or two other people, where you did not make plans in advance, and no one can agree on what to do? Spontaneous vacations are fun, but they are only a possibility if you travel alone or with one other person.

Traveling in groups with no plan of action is a recipe for disaster. If you have a large group, you are likely to spend most of your vacation bickering about how to spend your time. Everything will become a point of contention, from the tourist spots to visit, to the restaurants where you will have lunch and dinner.

Try to plan as much of the vacation in advance as possible. Having details about where you will stay, eat, relax, and entertain yourselves is going to make your group vacation a lot more enjoyable.

Fulfill Your Ultimate Vacation Fantasy

Going on a vacation is fun regardless of the circumstances. You get a break from your work routine and everyday life.

These trips are even more enjoyable when experienced in the company of those you love and cherish. Whether that is your close family, extended family, or a group of friends you have known for years, you may want to take a trip with these people.

The above tips can not only allow you to map out the ultimate vacation in Asia but will also ensure that you can do so as a group. Most people find that organizing and experiencing a group trip is a lot more fun, and less stressful, than they imagined.