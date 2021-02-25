How to Tell the Difference Between Organic and Regular Baby Food – 2021 Review

There is a great debate about the features of non-organic food and how they can impact our health. While big companies are claiming that there is no difference in nutrition between organic and regular food, the facts are completely different. On the other side, many studies prove that there are potential side-effects of eating food treated with chemicals and other substances used for improved growth. Therefore, it is not a surprise that organic food is becoming more popular in recent years.

Parents need to choose healthy nutrition for their babies, especially if there is a chance of developing allergies and many other health issues by eating regular food more often. The main issue is that we can find many products today that are promoted as healthy for babies, while they contain artificial colors, emulators, or they are threaded with chemicals and hormones. The proper development of a baby requires a healthy diet. In that matter, you should research more about the products that you can find in the store. If you are interested in organic baby food, visit babease.co.

Furthermore, the issue is that big companies are using a marketing strategy where they are promoting their products as perfect for babies, and a lot of people are buying those products without considering that they could cause some side-effects. In this article, we are going to introduce you to some of the main advantages of organic food and how to tell a difference when compared to regular baby food.

Read The Label

One of the easiest ways to find out if some type of food won’t be so good for the baby is by reading the info on the label. There are official regulations that say that every product must have a reliable label with each ingredient and substance in it. Therefore, even if you see a commercial that says how a particular product is excellent for your baby, be sure to check the additional information before buying it.

You should focus on chemical ingredients, artificial colors, additives, and other potentially dangerous substances. Also, you can always check the producers and see where those companies have their farms and are they using GMO products or chemicals. The main issues with GMO food are that they could be toxic, they could cause antibiotic resistance, allergies, or even cancer. On the other hand, organic food even has more essential minerals and a better taste.

Appearance

Another big difference between organic and conventional fruits and vegetables is related to their appearance. As most of us already know, the processes used in modern farming contain all sorts of additional products that help the farmers to increase production and gain a larger profit. They are using chemicals, pesticides, hormones, herbicides, and many other products to kill insects, weeds, and get bigger products. The result is the big and shiny fruit or vegetable that you can find in your local store. However, when you compare the taste of it and organic, there is a huge difference.

The organic plants are usually smaller and they might even have visible marks of damage or even holes made by worms. Also, their expiration date is much shorter. For example, the organic tomato can last only for few days, but a regular one has a taste of paper when compared to this organic one.

Price

Another factor that can help you to determine whether some food is organic or not is the price tag in the store. It is much harder to grow organic food since you will need high-quality soil, and you are not allowed to use any chemicals that could save the plants from insects or animals. Therefore, it is not a surprise that farmers who are producing organic food demand a much higher price for their products. Therefore, if you notice a big difference in price between two similar products, one of them is probably organic. For example, regular apples can cost less than $1 for 1kg, while the price for organic apples can be up to $5.

Moreover, you should learn more about the most common GMO and non-organic fruits and vegetables that we can find in stores. Those are peaches, apples, grapes, cucumbers, potatoes, celery, strawberries, bell peppers, and more. If you are preparing food for your baby, it is essential to choose organic fruits and vegetables, and avoid big, shiny products that can appear fresh on the shelf for weeks. On the other side, markets are using the popularity of organic products to promote all sorts of vegetables in fruits that don’t require any chemicals at all. Therefore, they are already available only as organic. Those products are kiwis, avocados, mangoes, onions, cabbage, and many other fruits mostly from the southern hemisphere that don’t need any assistance in farming. In that matter, you shouldn’t pay more for any of these if there is a sign Organic on their labels.

Conclusion

Organic food is richer in essential minerals, oils, and other ingredients that are very important for the proper development of the baby. A lot of people are becoming more interested in traditional cuisine where they can prepare food for their kids on their own. Another problem is that you can find all sorts of products labeled as organic, but they might contain a high amount of sugar or corn syrup, which can also be bad for the health of your child.

People are starting to be more aware of the effects that modern processes of farming could have on the environment and overall health of people, and we hope that the trend of promoting organic and healthy food will continue. That might affect the prices as well since the value of organic products is very high in many countries. Even if some conventional products won’t harm you in any way, organic products have a much better taste, and they are surely healthier for the baby with all of the vitamins and other ingredients. Therefore, create a list of products that should be on the menu for your baby, and pay attention to the labels.