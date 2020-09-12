The Importance of Oral Hygiene for Good Health – 2020 Guide

You’re probably aware that oral hygiene itself is rather significant as one of the factors of general wellbeing, along with all other aspects that make it up. However, the human organism is based on the principle of a special mechanism that connects all its parts into a compact whole in a unique way. Just because all of these systems that perform different functions in our body are miraculously related to each other, it means that the problems that can occur in one of them can affect others in their environment. It may seem to you that the way you brush your teeth, floss them or take care of your gums might not affect your overall health too much – but you’re mistaken.

As of 2020, numerous medical pieces of research have been conducted on this topic and the results are believed to be quite devastating. A huge number of people have poor teeth quality, some of them are unable to visit the dentist due to financial reasons, and there is even an impressive number of those who don’t even have any teeth. The consequences are clear, but few people know that a bad state of the mouth greatly dictates the condition of other organs, so they’re frequently left in disbelief when other bodily functions are disturbed due to dental problems.

How does oral health affect the rest of the body?

It must have happened to you at least once – one of the signs of a weakened immunity in the form of an ulcer or two in your mouth. Often any changes in the body are manifested in this way by coming to the surface through the oral cavity and tongue, which is sufficient proof of the importance of their role in diagnosing and noticing the disease.

It isn’t said in vain that this organ is the entrance to the body – thanks to it, countless useful and good, but also harmful substances come into contact with us and pass through the organism. Accordingly, any infection or bacteria that occur in the mouth (and often the main reason is insufficient care of our teeth and gums) threatens to spread through the body via numerous channels and pathways and cause serious consequences. Sometimes much more serious than we can think.

In order to prevent this, it’s extremely noteworthy that a person gets used to regular maintenance of their teeth and regular check-ups at the dentist from the earliest age. Such procedures reduce the chances of heavier diseases of the oral cavity to a minimum and thus ensure fewer worries and risks.

Let’s take a look at how dental infections can lead to further problems – and what further diseases can cause or at least accelerate their spread:

Diabetes. It’s been proven that the presence of gum infection, known in medicine as periodontitis, is closely related to the occurrence and spread of the effects of diabetes in the body. Unfortunately, the inappropriate activities of various bacteria and other harmful substances that remain trapped in the mouth cause problems in controlling blood sugar levels. Complications can worsen the patient’s condition since the use of insulin is severely affected if this disorder exists. Endocarditis. This disease, which is an infection of the inner layer of the heart, might occur if a certain type of bacteria descends from the oral cavity to the heart. Although it doesn’t necessarily mean that such problems can originate from this part of the body, it’s true that in most cases it’s so. And everything that endangers the heart can very easily endanger the life of an individual or leave permanent consequences on its quality. Other cardiovascular illnesses. Tooth and gum diseases and this type of illness usually have numerous similar factors, and it often happens that the former causes the latter. The first thing that suffers are the blood vessels through which harmful particles, germs and pus that are secreted and formed in the mouth spread. These reach the heart, just like in endocarditis. Therefore, the risk of heart attack or blood pressure disorders grows quite significantly. Lung problems. Just as they can be transmitted to the heart, bacteria can also reach the lungs and nearby organs, causing pneumonia, asthma and other respiratory infections and diseases. Pregnancy and birth problems, as well as child health issues. If the future mother encounters periodontitis or any other type of oral infection during pregnancy, it’s probably due to a game of hormones. However, although the reason is known, it doesn’t reduce the risk of premature birth and potential diseases that could endanger the health of the baby and sometimes even bring his or her life into question. Children of mothers who have such issues are often born with a slightly lower body weight and need more time to develop.

How to fight this?

We know, all this sounds pretty scary. Not every problem we can have with oral health is a trigger for more serious conditions, but we must be aware that carelessness can only expand them and lead to worsening. More importantly – it’s never too late to start taking care of your health. Even if you’re already desperate because you notice decay, plaque on your teeth, and other things that are both dangerous and unpleasant to the eye, you can always start from scratch and learn to protect them.

So, here is a mini-guide on how to correct the situation or just keep maintaining your oral health:

First of all – remove all defects and treat all potential infections that are already present. If there’s caries, damaged nerves or a gum disease, go to a good and professional dentist such as dentysta.eu and solve all these problems. This can be a bit costly, but with certain financial benefits or gradual resolution of the problem, which will prevent excessive, all-at-once expenses, you can succeed in that.

Try to eat healthy foods rich in vitamins, minerals and other substances that have a beneficial effect on general health. You probably know that sugar is the biggest enemy of teeth, so try to keep it to a minimum, which means avoiding carbonated drinks, juices with added sugar, sweets and any food that could stick to them. Instead, include plenty of fruits, vegetables, protein, and sources of calcium and phosphorus. In that way, you work for the benefit not only of the health of the oral cavity, but also of the whole organism.

Brushing your teeth is mandatory several times a day – at least twice, as well as using a quality toothpaste and an excellent soft-bristled brush that won’t harm your gums. Don’t hesitate to change them if you realize that they’re no longer effective and that their bristles are damaged or worn out. As for the paste, the fluoride one is quite a satisfactory choice.

Even if you haven’t had the habit of using dental floss before, reconsider incorporating it into your daily care routine. After that, you can rinse your mouth with a naturally made rinse aid or herbal teas to ensure that all unwanted pieces of food and other particles have left your mouth.

Don’t be afraid to go to the dentist. In case you already have problems that they have to solve, know that once your teeth are completely healthy again, it’ll be much simpler and that your future examinations will be mostly painless. It’s enough to perform a general check-up once in six months so that your doctor can make a certain type of revision and intervene if necessary. Luckily, dental equipment and the general way of communicating with chosen dentists has experienced great progress.

Your oral health depends to a large extent on the attention you pay to the care of this part of the body. As we have pointed out, every period of your life is appropriate to learn more about it and learn to take better care of what nature has given you. Now that you’re aware of its significance, all you have to do is follow the golden rules and do everything to make your bright smile defy all the dangers!