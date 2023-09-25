Top 5 Commonplace Onn Roku TV Issues and Troubleshooting Tips For Each

Despite the fact that the golden age of smart televisions is here, Onn Roku TVs pop up every now and then as a cost-effective alternative to the more expensive models. For those who haven’t known or used this line of products before, this is a brand of budget-friendly smart televisions sold exclusively by Walmart.

These televisions sets are designed with the Roku operating system pre-installed, enabling users direct access to a vast library of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. The models vary in size, from 32 inches to 65 inches, and offer different resolutions, including HD, Full HD, and 4K, catering to various user preferences and needs. Features typically include simple, intuitive interfaces, customizable home screens, and free automatic software updates.

They also come with a Roku remote, which has shortcut buttons to popular streaming platforms. Owning such advantageous features over other products on the market, Onn Roku TVs have carved a niche for themselves as a compelling choice for consumers seeking smart TV functionality without breaking the bank.

Here Come 6 Most-common Problems of Onn Roku TV

However, like any other electronic product, it is not free of flaws, and users may occasionally encounter some problems while using it. But worry not, as most of the issues are easy to fix. In this article, we will go through six of the common issues you may encounter, along with troubleshooting tips to alleviate the problem.

Issue 1: Onn Roku TV Fail to Turn On

This is usually the most common issue among owners. Onn TV won’t turn on, that could be a result of several potential causes:

Plugged into the Wrong Outlet: If you are plugging in your television to an outlet or wall socket that does not provide enough voltage for it to properly function, this could cause the television not to power on.

Cable and Power Cord: Check the cables connecting your Onn Roku TV to make sure they are securely in place. If the cable or power cord is damaged, frayed, or loose, this could cause the TV to malfunction and not turn on. Sound pointless but do check our plug connections and ensure that the power cord must be firmly plugged into an electrical outlet.

Remote Control Issues: If you have a problem with your remote control, it could prevent your screen from turning on. Check to make sure the batteries are in good working condition or try using a different remote control.

Issue 2: Onn Roku TV Screen Flickering or Displaying Static Images

Users may experience an issue when the screen on their Onn Roku TV flickers or displays static images intermittently. This could be caused by a few potential problems:

Outdated Systems: The television’s software need regular updates. If it is out of date, the television could be caused to run unstable or produce static images on the screen. Thus, do check the Settings menu for an update option frequently.

Signal Source: Perhaps this is because you are using a source signal, such as an HDMI cable, or other external source of video signal. Check the connection and make sure it is properly connected and securely plugged in. In case none of the efforts turn out well, try switching out your existing HDMI cable for another one.

Bad Cable: If the cable is damaged, frayed, or loose, this could cause display issues with the Onn Roku TV. Check the cables connecting your device to make sure they are securely in place.

Issue 3: Onn Roku TV Audio Issues

Next, you have trouble with the audio on your Onn Roku TV. This could be due to various reasons, such as static in the power, software glitches, or conflicts between the TV and external speakers. If you encounter audio issues such as sound cutting out or muffling, this could be caused by a few potential factors:

Volume Settings: By some chances, you might have set your volume setting at an appropriate level – too low, for example. When you have an external speaker system connected to your Onn Roku TV, make sure you set it at a comfortable level.

Device Connection: If you are using an HDMI, AV cable, or external soundbar to connect your device to others, check to see if there are any compatibility issues between them. If so, try switching out the cable for a different one.

Software Glitches: If all else fails, you may be experiencing a software glitch or issue. In this case, try resetting your Onn Roku TV and see if that fixes the audio problem.

Issue 4: App Crashing on Onn Roku TV

One of the most annoying problems users can face when using their Onn Roku TV is apps crashing unexpectedly. This could be due to a number of potential issues such as corrupt software, outdated firmware, or conflicts between the app and other apps running on the TV. To troubleshoot this problem, you’ll want to:

Restart the TV: Try restarting your Onn Roku TV to see if the issue resolves itself.

Update Firmware: If your television is running outdated firmware, this could be causing the app to crash. Check the Settings menu and look for a Software Update option.

Uninstall and Reinstall App: Uninstalling and reinstalling the app can help resolve any potential conflicts with other apps running on the TV.

Issue 5: Onn Roku TV Not Connecting to Wi-Fi

Struggling to connect your Onn Roku TV to your home network can be attributed to a myriad of potential causes, ranging from connection issues router configurations, to interference from neighboring devices. For starters, scrutinize the connections. A secure link between your Onn Roku television and the router is paramount. Unpredictable issues disrupting your device’s Wi-Fi connectivity may arise as a result of loose connections. Hence, ensuring the cable is firmly in place could alleviate these problems.