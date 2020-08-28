Why Should you go for Online Wedding Invitations in 2020

Well, it is no myth that planning a wedding can be very stressful. It is a one-time celebration in life, and everyone wants it to be perfect. It involves a lot of details, and a lot of time is spent to make things work the way you want it to be!

Starting from the wedding dress, to the dress of the bridesmaids, to the flowers, to the Venue, to the decorations, to the band to every little thing like the cake and the wine to be served along with the champagne, everything requires your strenuous attention.

On average, there are close to 2.5 million weddings alone in the USA. Hence, if you are reading this article, firstly, congratulations are in order, and secondly, you are not alone. We will try to find out why online invitations work wonder and why you should go for it.

However, before that, let’s talk about both these types of invitations.

Online Invitation vs Offline Invitation

This is the 21st Century, and the world has gone digital, already. Yet, we are ridiculously dependent on a lot of things that are offline. One such example is Wedding Invitations. Wedding Invitations are the most important part of any wedding as you would love to celebrate your special day with your friends and family, right.

Offline Invitations are old-school and require a lot of creative thought for successful implementation. However, it looks very formal and, at times, can be a cause for sleepless nights, too.

However, online invitations can bridge a lot of gaps and are majorly used to reduce stress and reach people in the most effective way. In this article, we will try to unearth how Online Invitations can be a stressbuster so that you can focus on other important things for the wedding.

Saves a Lot of Money

Getting the invitations printed and designed is a difficult task, and it also incurs a lot of time and effort. Going digital ensures that the amount of time taken to accomplish these tasks is reduced by more than 90%, and the best part is that you can save a lot of money on the side.

Your task of getting the invites ready and posted to people is also saved, and you can devote this time to food testing and wedding planners.

Concentrate on the Other Important Aspects

Have you ever cursed yourself when a task made you anxious? If yes, then planning a wedding can make you very anxious. Food testing and wedding planners are like 0.1% of the total affair. You will have to invest more of your time to ensure all the preparations are on point and keeping yourself sane at the same time.

So, what are you waiting for? Replace the offline invites with online invites and save yourself a whole lot of time to be stress-free and maybe add some fun activities to make the wedding planning interesting.

Better Management

Digital Invites for weddings such as Greetingsisland.com help in getting your guest management done in a seamless way. There is a tendency of mail being lost or RSVPs not coming in time, as people tend to ignore the mails. With a digital invite, you can easily maintain a tracker sheet, and against every invite sent out, you can record the guests attending.

You can save a lot of time in manual labor as well.

Get a Website up and Running

Some weddings are quite modern and act as an inspiration to people getting married. Nowadays, having a website for a wedding is so common. People tend to upload the schedule of the ceremonies there, followed by the gifts they are expecting from people and also, at times, the menu along with the guests.

You can also have a module where people can automatically feed in their data and RSVP to the digital invite on the website itself.

Getting what you Always Wanted

These digital invite websites also help us to list things that the newly-wed couple want as gifts. Yes, and it also reduces the headache of the invitees of selecting a gift. The invitees can now click on the gift column and claim it as a gift, pay for it, and it will be delivered to the couple on the day of the wedding.

How cool is that? Not only will you receive gifts that you have always wanted, but the invitees will also not have to go through the turmoil of buying desirable gifts.

Allocation of Tables

Once you have the list of attendees, you can easily send them the tables allocated to them for the banquet dinner, and just like that, you have eliminated one more task, which takes up a lot of time during wedding preparations.

Assignment of Hotel Reservations and other details for Outstation Attendees

For the out-of-station guests attending your wedding, you can easily send the itinerary along with the invite and table allocation, and not to mention the flight tickets, too. This way, it not only looks graceful but is also very well organized.

Lesser Unwanted Human Interaction

Weddings can be awkward too, at times. Especially when there are a lot of relatives involved. You will always find there is that one weird cousin, or a distant aunt, who may love you a lot, but somehow triggers chaos during the main day.

Hence, if you were doing all these tasks of assigning and managing on your own, you would have definitely lost your temper. Digital invites make things so organized that you don’t have to look or think twice, now that your most complicated work has been taken care of, digitally.

Savings on Hamper

You can also save a lot on Invite Hampers, as you will now be sending hampers to people who will be attending your wedding. The saved money and the reduced headache can be invested in other sections of your wedding.

Conclusion

With advantages like these, I am sure you are reconsidering the offline invites. And, the best part is that you can simply get all these done with a click and push of the button on your laptop. Why don’t you give it a try for your big day?