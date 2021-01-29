Online Streaming VS The Cable TV: Which One is Better in 2021

The prevailing streaming war is a healthy sign for the future of the online streaming industry worldwide. But, this thing does not go well in the favor of TV industry’s growth.

The arrival of numerous streaming services like HBO Max, Quibi, Peacock, etc. have provided ample opportunities to users in terms of media consumption.

The story does not end here as www.howtowatchinaustralia.com reveals that streaming fans can watch a multitude of other streaming services like Hulu, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, ITV Player, 4oD, TV Player, etc. on their preferred devices hassle-free.

This trend has negatively influenced the future prospects of the TV industry worldwide a great deal. Overall, the online streaming trend has reached new heights globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the TV industry is facing huge challenges in the shape of decrease in customer base, customer retention, lack of new opportunities and others on a global scale.

To cut the long story short, this post will let you know how online streaming services are better than the cable TV.

How is the online streaming industry beating cable TV providers or TV channels in 2021?

We are right to a certain degree if we say that online video on demand streaming has become a new normal due to the coronavirus crisis. As the novel coronavirus will not leave us soon so this form of media streaming will continue to expand in the coming years.

Apart from this, numerous streaming services add different enticing features in their armory to keep their subscribers engaged and entertained accordingly.

You can assume these features in the form of original content availability, simultaneous streams or multi-logins, compatibility, affordable pricing, additional features, etc.

But unfortunately, TV channels do not offer these excellent perks to their viewers. As a result, they have not put any pressure on online videos on demand platforms lately.

These attractive features are described below to explain how video on demand services are making things difficult for conventional TV channels in reality.

Original content availability

Different streaming services have improved their game by improving their original content feature regularly. These impressive online streaming services are Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, etc.

If we compare the performance of TV channels in this scenario, they cannot produce such kind of content for their viewers regularly due to financial constraints and licensing issues.

Simultaneous streams or multi-logins

Simultaneous streams is another feature that has helped streaming services a lot. They have grabbed the attention of potential users because a single subscription of these services allow you share your login credentials with your loved ones stress-free.

This way, your significant others or kids can also watch all their favorite media content on their desired devices at a time using the same single subscription.

Compatibility

Streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Stan, Binge, etc. are compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Android TVs, Smart TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Gaming Consoles, etc.

If you have a subscription of Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and others, you can access them on multiple devices as per your preferences.

Additional features

Streaming services like Kayo Sports have started offering live streaming features to their users. This way, they can watch all their favorite sports like Football, Cricket, Tennis, Hockey, Boxing, Cycling, Darts, etc. live and exclusive on their screens.

As far as other streaming platforms like Netflix is concerned, the famous video on demand service keeps adding new features in its arsenal regularly. This is the reason you can use features like offline viewing feature on your devices accordingly.

The offline viewing feature takes your streaming experience to a new plane. You can download your favorite content be it TV shows or movies on desktop or mobile devices instantly.

Thus, you can continue watching them later while traveling without using your mobile data or Wi-Fi internet connection.

Best cable TV alternatives you can opt for in 2021

If you want to ditch the cable TV and watch all your favorite TV shows, movies or other media content all in one place, you need to subscribe to one particular service.

Luckily, you have options galore when it comes to subscribing to your desired streaming service without breaking your bank. Here are some of the most famous streaming services you can subscribe as per your preferences:

Hulu

Netflix helps you stream content based on different genres including comedy, action, science fiction, romance, thriller, horror, etc. You can subscribe to this amazing streaming service by paying $ 8.99/month hassle-free.

Hulu is another video on demand streaming service you can consider using to watch your favorite media content under your budget. You will have to pay $5.99 per month to accomplish your media cravings appropriately.

Wrapping Things Up

Online streaming services are the new black because users do not prefer to watch their favorite shows or movies on traditional TV sets. Therefore, the TV industry’s future does not look quite promising as viewers have options galore, and they are using them quite nicely too.

The best thing about these impressive videos on demand services is that they help you stream media content on multiple devices without stretching your budget.

On the contrary, you will need to spend hundreds of bucks to get the standard cable TV subscription. Hence, online streaming services seem to be a more viable option than cable TV providers on different fronts like original content, simultaneous streams, compatibility, virtual watch party, etc.