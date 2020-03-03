How to Bet Successfully – Online Sports Betting Strategy 2020

Online wagering with the help of sportsbooks has proven to be a trendy pastime. Thanks to modern technology, millions of individuals from around the world are now enjoying this virtual hobby. There are nonetheless instances when you might lose a great deal of money due to some simple and potentially avoidable mistakes.

What are some of the pitfalls to avoid, and are there any psychological approaches that will provide you with a much-needed edge when the time is right? Let’s quickly examine a handful of theories to appreciate. You can then choose to adopt the most appropriate strategy based on your playing habits.

Common Online Betting Errors: Minor Factors Can Have a Massive Impact

We will forego the more obvious mistakes, such as lacking experience for the sake of brevity. On the contrary, some of the most costly situations involve failing to choose the most transparent and trustworthy sportsbook.

Some online platforms enjoy a better reputation than others, so make it a point to examine what existing players have to say about their experiences. This information can usually be obtained by visiting gaming forums, and the majority of enthusiasts will be happy to share their opinions with other like-minded individuals upon request.

The second potential pitfall involves the inability to obtain the latest odds regarding a particular event. Let’s keep in mind that the odds associated with popular sports such as horse racing and football can change within a short period.

If you fail to stay abreast of these movements, the chances are high that you will cut your profits by a substantial margin (or make the wrong bet). That is why having access to the best sports odds means that you can maximize your winnings if you learn to adapt to sudden changes. Click here to find out more!

Use a Comparator When Choosing your Bookmaker

Betting comparators are a perfect option for betting on football, basketball, etc.

Such websites compare the odds of the leading online betting houses for each game or sporting event. In this way, you can see at a glance what you could win if you bet on each one of them, and choose the betting website that gives you a higher odds. But beware! As we will explain below, the fees can vary, so relying solely on the prices is not recommended.

They also have information about the different online betting houses, analyzing technical aspects, usability, the variety of sports, odds, and bonuses, among other features. That way, you can choose the betting website that best suits your needs without having to enter one by one to do the analysis yourself, or without having to try them all.

There are many sports betting comparators, of course. And it is also advisable to compare the results of several comparators with each other, and not keep the analysis and valuation they have done from a single betting comparison website.

So rather than looking at the overall score of the bookmaker, we recommend that you look at the objective characteristics they analyze.

Bet on the Highest Value Odds (EV +)

Many people believe that the most profitable in the long term is to bet on small odds (for example, + – 1.10) or high odds (for example, + -3.90).

The entry approach is wrong, since, in the end, bets are like poker: the objective is to look for bets that have EV + (expected positive value), that is, an expected value with positive value; also known as “value bets” or “positive expectations.”

Thus, EV + is the play that maximizes the expected value.

As a general rule, if you consider that there is a chance of 50% for something to happen, you should only bet if the quota is greater than 2. Of course, the tricky thing is to be able to estimate what is the real probability of a specific bet.

Consider the Volatility of Fees

The variability of quotas is a very crucial factor that most bettors do not pay attention to.

That is what it takes for bookmakers to react by raising or lowering the prices of specific bets.

Volatility is closely linked to the event in particular and the role of the forecaster is vital. We will explain why.

If a betting guru advises a specific bet in a football match, as the event is accessible, a large number of players will not affect the variability of the odds because apparitions are allowed.

However, if a betting expert advises his fans to bet on a sub-19 handball match, the odds will change much faster and more forcefully.

That affects the events and also the types of bets. Individual bets or those with low demand from bettors (due to their low probability, conciseness, or risk) such as “yellow card,” have much higher limits and volatility.

The higher the fame and the more followers a forecaster or tipster has, the higher the impact it will have at the national or international level, so the volatility of the quotes will be much more significant, regardless of the sport or event in question.

Some bookmakers take a long time to react to changes in market shares. However, they are few, and they are not as popular.

All About Your State of Mind

It is somewhat ironic that relatively few articles focus on the psychology behind sports betting. While modern technology and quantitative analyses are necessary, success or failure is ultimately determined by the mindset of the player. Those who lack focus or who are overly impatient are prone to making costly mistakes at inconvenient times. That is why you should always keep in mind these professional suggestions.

Try to bet without any emotion.

Create a stop-loss point to minimize the impact of an incorrect wager.

Never bet more than five percent of your total bankroll at any given time.

Do not play if you are stressed, tired, or otherwise distracted.

Create a set amount of hours each week that can be devoted to sports betting and do not deviate from this schedule.

Sports betting can be a great deal of fun, and if you learn to embrace the proper strategies, the chances of walking away, a winner will be dramatically increased. Always remember that choosing the right online platform is critical, and naturally, patience goes a long way towards your ultimate success.