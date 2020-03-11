5 Best Casinos for Online Slot Machines in Asia (Malaysia) 2020

Gambling is a very interesting hobby, as long as you are not enjoying it way too frequently. Sometimes the influence of high odds and the occasional hype in your brain before placing a bet is way too pleasant to ignore, but controlling yourself is what matters the most.

Five dollars? Ten dollars? Or should I just double up until I win? These are all questions that a person has to answer before making the best or the worst decision of their life, in the digital jungle of neon numbers and entertaining “coin drop” sound effects.

Enjoying the thrill of winning or losing some money is a pretty understandable thing, but everyone should realize that this activity can sometimes be really dangerous if you are lacking self-control. Gambling exists for a very long time, and even though today we have some of the most modernized methods of doing it, it doesn’t mean that the concept is far from what it was a thousand years ago. But, let’s leave the past, and focus on what we have right now.

With all of that being said and out of the way, we believe that all of you reading this article are responsible and conscious adults, so we’re not going to give you lessons about how much playing is too much, so let’s instead let go for a while and focus on some of the more interesting things, shall we?

Bodog Casino

We are going to start our list with a very humble online casino, which is quite new in the entire gambling universe, but it offers so many choices when it comes to playing options. Bodog has a deposit bonus that’s up to one hundred percent, meaning that whatever you deposit will be doubled in playing money. We think that there’s no better way of being greeted on a website.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch, and the deposit bonus works only if you place less than six hundred US dollars, but why you don’t need any more than that anyway. Or, if you are so eager to use this to the maximum, you can deposit multiple times in sums less than six hundred.

Bodog Casino has all of the slots that you’ll ever want to play, and although it’s not currently sharing the throne with some of the highest-rated casinos on the market, we’re pretty sure that with this tempo it’s going to catch up pretty soon. Give it a chance.

888 Casino

Judging by the name of this website, we can sense that the owner is in love with the number 8, and this is confirmed even further when you take a look at their welcoming bonus. Unlike other casinos, 888 offers you a free bonus of eighty-eight US dollars, and you don’t have to deposit anything to get them. You’ll have to use them in the next fourteen days, however, but if you are very enthusiastic about the entire thing, we doubt that you won’t use them in the first couple of hours. 888 has a very high rating of five stars, and it has some of the most entertaining slots that you can find on the web.

If you are not an expert with these things, and you want your first deposit to be in a reputable and safe casino, 888 is an amazing choice, so give it a chance. If you still end up looking for alternative options, you can always visit weclub88.net.

BitStarz Casino

Another high-rated place where you can enjoy all sorts of slots and games that you’ve never seen before, with amazing customer support and a welcoming bonus that’s not really in monetary value, but it comes in the form of twenty free spins instead. Believe it or not, this might be an even better way of being greeted because one spin can earn you the jackpot, and twenty is already a number that can intrigue even those that are not very enthusiastic about this.

The best thing about this one? When you deposit a higher price, you get even better bonuses, and if you are depositing high enough, you can get up to five hundred dollars in bonus, and up to one hundred and eighty spins. Now those are numbers that we all want to see.

Videoslots Casino

The name is pretty self-explanatory, and if you are a person who likes to play slots only, and nothing else, this is like the virtual paradise for earning money. Videoslots is a place where you get a spending bonus of up to one hundred percent, but it cannot exceed the limit of two hundred pounds. Also, you get eleven free spins, and if you are wondering why exactly eleven, people who play here believe that eleven is the luckiest number.

So, if you want to try your luck in a place that has a very high rating and is safe for depositing and withdrawing, this is one of the best options. Remember that you only have twenty-four hours to spend all of your free spins before they disappear, so be quick!

Loki Casino

Loki is a very reputable online casino, offering some of the most entertaining slots that you’ll ever see. It currently has a very high safety rating, and it accepts all popular payment methods, meaning that you won’t have any trouble depositing, especially when you are so eager to play.

The reason why we chose this one for the last option on our list is that it offers more than one hundred free spins that don’t even diminish if you are not very quick with using them. The deposit bonus is up to three hundred US dollars, but the free spins are what everyone is after.

The place currently accepts players from across the entire world, so you don’t have to worry about your transaction being blocked or any other shady business that you most likely wouldn’t like to experience, ever.

Loki Casino is a great place for both beginners and experienced users, so make sure to visit it if you are eager to play some of the coolest online slots.