How Does Online Roulette Vs Real Roulette Differ?

For anyone who’s just taking a step into the world of online casinos, one common question that arises will be this: Is online roulette different from live roulette? Many players all over the world, whether a regular at online casino Singapore like mmc33.net, or an American casino player, are always suspicious of websites that offer an ‘easy’ way to play roulette and ask themselves if it’s possible to manipulate the game.

Online roulette is no different to live one in this respect, and you have the next question up: Is online roulette rigged? Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of online roulette and how it differs from the land-based one in general.

How Online Roulette Works

Online casinos offer roulette games for all skill levels, which is why they’re growing in popularity. The majority of online live casino games are played in the virtual environment, meaning that you don’t have to worry about things like table selection, and can simply log on to the website and place your bets.

Once you’ve made your choices, you can watch the game progress on your in browser TV, or even read about the outcomes from another player’s point of view in the in casino host resume section.

However, there are some games that may be played between real players, or hosted by third parties outside of the online casino’s walls.

A preview of how online roulette looks like on screen.

Pros & Cons of Online Roulette

The pros of playing it are fairly obvious: it’s free (some websites even provide a free bonus to players who sign up), there’s no commute to the live casino, no waiting in line, and no dressy clothes to lose your shirt over.

And the con? Well, aside from the fact that it’s entirely based on Internet gaming strategies, there isn’t anything you can do to affect the outcome of the game. That said, an online roulette website can present a great way to win some extra money while doing nothing to take away the experience of playing a traditional brick-and-mortar casino.

If you’d like to get as close as possible to the gambling experience while not missing out on the social aspect of it all, an online roulette website might just do the trick for you. With so many professional, high-end websites out there (not to mention the hundreds of amateur sites that have sprung up) you can choose one that meets your particular needs.

For example, you can play on the Android and IOS apps (respectively iPhone and iPad) with the same payout and convenience factors as you would with your desktop or laptop computer. If your mobile device doesn’t connect to the Internet through a data plan, however, it is probably not worth your while, especially since these apps will only provide you with a fraction of the benefits of the more popular online gambling websites.

Difference Between Roulette Online and Live Roulette in Physical Casinos

A major difference between an online game and a live one is the speed and action. Live games generally run a lot faster, and are played in a much more paced fashion than they are on an online site. As such, they tend to appeal to those who want to get involved right away in the game (with little effort required on their part).

In contrast, a casino app allows players to take their time and practice as they choose. If you don’t think you’ll be able to devote a significant amount of time to honing your skills on a casino machine designed to simulate the experience of gambling, then this game would probably be a good fit for you.

Most punters prefer live over online roulette due to the exciting gaming environment, and the fact that you can see all the real-time events in person. However, as technology progresses, online casino live roulette games are getting close towards mimicking the realistic playing environment, hence roulette gaming becomes so much more convenient with a near similar level of fun like in a real casino.

But Are The Odds in Online Roulette The Same or Different From Real Live Roulette?

Roulette is a popular casino game, and it is played in most betting casino sites. Because of that, those who are unfamiliar to the game may wonder if the odds are the same for electronic roulette games vs real live onegames dealt by live croupier.

In fact, the odds of winning at roulette are the same whether it is played online or in a casino. However this betting is based on different bets you make, each with their own probabilities and payout ratios. Outside bets have higher chances of winning but pay out smaller winnings due to the smaller odds, while inside bets have lower chances of winning with a higher payout.

The odds of roulette also differ depending on which type of roulette game you are playing. American Roulette typically has a higher house edge of 5.26% due to the presence of a “double zero” pocket, which is why punters usually go for European roulette since it has a lower house edge of 2.7%, giving players the better advantage in game.

Apart from the roulette wheel type, different types of betting also have their own betting odds and payouts. It is important to read up and understand how the odds are calculated prior to delving into the game. Familiarizing yourself with the roulette game rules will help you determine where to put your money in roulette. You can use the pay tables, which show all of the possible outcomes, to help make this decision. Alternatively, you may also check out forums and discussion threads for best strategies or tips.

Wrapping Up

Online roulette has come a long way since its humble beginnings as an obscure niche pursuit by Internet entrepreneurs. Today, it is a multi-million dollar industry that boasts millions of active players around the globe. This, of course, doesn’t mean that there aren’t some great places online where you can find an affordable casino game with just as good a payout as you’d get from playing real money.

However, if you really want to win, you should probably head over to the nearest real casino if you’re serious about winning.