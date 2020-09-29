6 Useful Online Marketing Tools for Business Boosting – 2020 Guide

Today, digital marketing is everything. This is true regardless of the size and the trade of the company. Startups need it to present their new business to potential customers, while established ones use it to introduce people to their new products. We live in a digital world, and everyone is present online, which means that traditional marketing strategies aren’t as effective as they used to be a few decades ago.

Due to its significance nowadays in the business world, there are multiple online platforms and tools that you can use to boost your marketing, and therefore, your business. In this article, we will introduce you to some of the best tools that you can implement. Keep in mind that each of these has a unique set of features, so it is important to meticulously explore them and choose them according to your advertising strategy.

Aweber

Firstly, let’s discuss email marketing. For some reason, many people don’t understand its significance. This might be due to the fact that nowadays, everyone focuses on social media, but our advice is never to leave email advertising behind. After all, customers are more likely to contact you via email to inquire about the merchandise and services, especially if millennials aren’t your target audience.

Aweber isn’t only a platform that enables you to go over the entire campaign at a single place, but it will also allow you to create content, gather information, analyze and optimize it. In addition, it will also provide you with the opportunity to understand how clients react to your content, and therefore, how successful your campaign is.

Drift

Next, we have chat support. That many companies have integrated into their websites as another tool for direct communication with customers. People have become impatient, so they want to get all the information they need as soon as possible, which is why this chatbot has proved to be quite essential.

This is when Drift comes in. It is basically a tool that will add a personal, human touch to instant communication with your website’s visitors. It will ask generic and most-frequent questions and provide them with some basic information. Nowadays, personalized customer experience is crucial, and this is exactly what this tool enables you to create.

Optimum 7

When building and launching a website, one of the first things you have to work on is Search Engine Optimization. By improving the page’s SEO, you will greatly boost your online visibility, and therefore, attract more visitors and potential clients. These days, there is really no point in running a website if people cannot find it easily in their search.

Your goal is to ensure that the website pops up on the first page of search engine results, and this is what Optimum 7 will help you achieve. There are numerous features that you can benefit from. First of all, this tool analyzes all the keywords on a weekly basis, so you will stay on top of that matter and know which ones you should include in your latest content. In addition, it can also analyze your competitor’s strategy allowing you to know their every step and build yours accordingly.

Audiense Insights

If you are just about to launch your new company, the chances are that you aren’t very familiar with your target audience. Naturally, you know who will be interested in your product, but sometimes, this simply isn’t enough. We have already explained the importance of creating unique and appealing content, but this is quite impossible if you don’t know any specifics about the people who will read and watch it.

This is the main reason why you should think about implementing Audiense Insights into your marketing campaign. Put in layman’s terms, this tool will provide you with the information regarding the problems people face that you can solve, the list of their requirements that you have to meet to earn their trust and collaborate with them, etc. What’s more, this app will also provide you with additional data about the demographics, people’s interests, hobbies, and so on. This data will enable you to create relevant content that will be appealing to them, and thus, you will take your digital marketing to an entirely new level.

Canva

When it comes to social media marketing, the design on your profile is of utmost importance. This might seem irrelevant to some people who would argue that content is crucial. In a sense, they are right, but let’s be real – the appearance of the page has to be appealing because it is the only way to attract people to scroll through it, and then check out the content and your services.

Canva is basically a Photoshop tool that will enable you to create eye-catching designs. We are not only talking about the profile and cover photos but actually about every single image you post. This tool will open a whole new world of designing images to promote your products and services or simply to introduce people to new merchandise, and even share statistics of happy customers. In reality, the possibilities are endless with it comes to this aspect of advertising.

Animoto

So, we have covered numerous forms of content – texts, articles, and photos, but videos are just as essential. We have already used the “people are impatient” argument in the paragraph about the chatbox tool, but this one can also be applied to content. A lot of people don’t want to waste time reading and going through a 1,000-word article on your latest product, regardless of how much effort you have put into writing it.

This is why videos have become another crucial item not only for platforms such as TikTok and Instagram but for all the others. One of the best ways to boost your business is to always stay on top of the latest trends, and video clips are one of them. We know what you are thinking – creating and designing videos requires a lot of patience, and you have to know exactly what you are doing. Generally speaking, this is true, which is why Animoto has become so popular. It will enable you to quickly and effortlessly create a new appealing recording. It comes with multiple features, so at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how familiar you are with this skill because you will make top-quality videos every time.