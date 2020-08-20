Online Gamblers in New Jersey Have More Choices than Ever in 2020

While the coronavirus pandemic rages on, people are staying home more often and looking for new ways to entertain themselves. Luckily, New Jersey residents have more ways to have fun than ever when it comes to online casino gambling.

The online casino gambling craze has really taken off since it became legal a few years ago. Now, people looking for some fun and excitement can enjoy all kinds of casino games and legal sports gambling without leaving their own living room.

As long as you’re physically located in the state of New Jersey you can play so many different games that just a few years ago, required you to be in a casino to play. Games like slots, roulette, blackjack and craps are all available online now and you can win big at home just like you could at the casino. You never know when your life could change.

You can also get involved in a high-stakes poker game online with real opponents and a dealer. You can enjoy all the thrills of poker and imagine you are competing in the World Series of Poker or any other high stakes tournament while winning real money. Is it easier to bluff your opponents when you’re not in the same physical room? That is something you’ll have to find out if you play. Regardless, everybody playing is in the same situation. Maybe you can find an edge that can help you win big.

You have so many options when you’re playing at home. You can dress up formal and wear a tuxedo like James Bond always did in his films when he entered a casino and make yourself a martini, shaken, not stirred. Or, or you can gamble in your pajamas if that’s your preference. The choice is entirely up to you. There are advantages to playing casino games in your own home. You can wear what you want, eat or drink what you want and you don’t have to pay as much for the food either. You can imagine yourself as a high roller in a famous movie or just enjoy the moment and be yourself.

No matter what game you choose, New Jersey online casinos have so many choices, great odds, and a fun and secure experience that you can enjoy anywhere throughout the state.

In addition to casino games, online sports betting is also now legal in New Jersey. Sports are back after shutting down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the summer months have the only baseball going on, but now, the NBA playoffs are in full swing in August as the league has all the remaining teams competing in a bubble in Orlando, Florida. If you can figure out how the time off will affect the play of some of the top teams and players, you may be able to win big. You can bet on the winner of a game, a series, or who will win the NBA championship. You can also place bets on how many points a particular player will score in a game or how many points a team will score in a quarter or a half. There are a lot of exciting ways to make the NBA playoffs even more exciting when you have a personal stake in the outcome.

The Stanley Cup playoffs are also underway and are taking place in two bubbles, one in Toronto and the other in Edmonton. The NHL presented an expanded playoff field of 24 teams and the early indications are that the quality of play is high despite the four month layoff and the unusual feeling of playing hockey in the summer. We have already seen a five-overtime thriller so you can place your bets on the winner of any game, a series, who will win the Stanley Cup this year or which player will score the first goal or the game-winning goal of any particular game. There are so many choices of how you can place your bets and so many different ways to win big.

Baseball is also back and with some very different twists. The season will be just 60 games long so one hot streak or one slump can make or break a team’s entire season. There are new rules to take into consideration as well with the designated hitter coming to the National League as well as the American League this year and a new rule for extra innings that places a runner on second with nobody out at the start of each extra inning to make things even more tense and exciting.

You can place a bet on who wins a particular game, a specific series, a division title, or the World Series. You can also predict the win total for any team for the season, bet on how many homes run a given slugger will hit or so many other options.

Don’t forget, the football season is also just around the corner. The NFL will not be having preseason games this year, but the regular season should be full of action. Use your expert knowledge to predict who will win the championship before the season starts and you may win big. You can pick the winner of one game against the point spread or go for bigger odds and pick a parlay of three or more games. You bet on which team will be the division winner, a team’s win total for the season, how many touchdowns any player will score and so many more options.

No matter how you choose to bet and what games you choose to play, the action is exciting and the opportunities for fun are endless. During these difficult times, it is easier than ever for New Jersey residents to play online casino games at home, have a lot of fun and have a chance to win big while you’re at it.