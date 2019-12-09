Online Dispensaries in Canada: How do they work?

We live in a time where western medicine is not the only thing that helps people. When it comes to terminal diseases or mental health, there are a lot of people who choose alternative medicine.

Alternative medicine includes a lot of different things, starting from acupuncture, homeopathy, oriental medicine, up to reiki, hypnosis and medical marijuana. There are studies that show that this type of medicine can help people relax, deal with issues and even find a cure for diseases that are seen as untreatable.

Even though it does not affect everyone in the same way, there is no harm in trying something new.

What is medical marijuana?

Medical marijuana is basically the same product as recreational marijuana, but it is taken for medical purposes. The plant or the chemicals in it are used to treat diseases and conditions.

Cannabinoids are the different chemicals found in the marijuana plant. There are more than 100 different chemicals and each one has a different effect on the body. In medicine, there are two main chemicals that are used – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is the chemical behind the “high” that people feel when they eat foods containing marijuana or when they smoke it.

How is cannabis used?

Cannabis can be used in many different ways to help you relax or to help you treat a condition.

Each method is different and it will affect your body in a different way. For example, if you use edibles (foods containing cannabis), it will take about one or two hours for you to feel the effects.

If you smoke or vaporize marijuana, you will feel its effects quickly. Some of the ways you can take cannabis are:

Smoke it

Eat it – there are a lot of different types of edibles, starting from chocolate, brownies, lollipops and so on

Inhale it through a vaporizer

Apply it on your skin (cream, lotion, spray or oil)

Put a few drops of the CBD oil under your tongue

Where is cannabis legal?

There are a lot of countries that legalized the medical use of cannabis. Some of them require documents that you need if for medical purposes only, and there are countries where you can buy any form of marijuana for personal use. In some of these countries, only the CBD oil is legal. Some of the counties that legalized marijuana are:

Australia

Canada

Croatia

Germany

Greece

Jamaica

Macedonia

The Netherlands

Switzerland

In the United States, marijuana is legal in 33 states and in the District of Columbia. Before visiting any of these counties, make sure to read more about the laws and the ways cannabis is legal.

In some countries, you can smoke cannabis pretty much everywhere and some counties allow the use of CBD, but marijuana is not legal when it comes to smoking, eating or vaping.

What are online dispensaries?

Canada legalized the full use of marijuana on October 17, 2018. Since then growers that have the federal government license can distribute and sell the marijuana they produce. People that don’t want to leave the commodity of their homes, and still want to buy cannabis, there are a lot of online stores that allow you to browse and order the marijuana you want.

These online dispensaries offer their customers a huge variety of different types of marijuana. So, no matter what your taste is and what kind of weed you’re looking to buy, you can find anything you want in these places. GetWhitePalm.com is one of the online dispensaries that give you the possibility to place an order and have the marijuana you chose delivered to you. You can choose if you want to buy cannabis for smoking, eating or CBD oil.

Positive sides of the marijuana

There are a lot of health benefits for people that want to try or are already using marijuana. The first one is of course cannabis relaxes you and it helps you deal with personal issues without risk.

It helps in relieving pain and it helps people deal with mental health issues like social anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

It can also help deal with alcohol and opioids addiction. There are a number of diseases that can be treated with cannabis and there are some researches that show marijuana helps in people with cancer, MS, epilepsy, and other chronic conditions.

Marijuana health risks

The researches show that marijuana has more health benefits than risks, but it depends a lot on the person and their body. Some studies show that marijuana can have a negative impact in some cases of mental health issues.

People with bipolar disorder have negative reactions to this plant and it is recommended for them not to use products containing cannabis. People with respiratory diseases should not smoke or vape cannabis and if they want to consume it, they should use the oil or edible products.

What does marijuana help with?

There are a lot of things marijuana and CBD oils help with. No matter if you’re taking them for recreational use or for medical purposes, there are a number of things that this plant and the chemicals can help you with. Some of the things CBD and marijuana help with are:

Reduce anxiety

Relax tight muscles in people with MS

Kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth

Control nausea and vomiting

Reduce inflammation and relieve pain

Stimulate appetite

Marijuana and CBD are used to treat and help with a lot of different conditions. Some of them include:

Cancer

Crohn’s Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease

Eating Disorders (anorexia)

Mental health conditions (PTSD, schizophrenia, depression, anxiety)

Multiple Sclerosis

Pain

Nausea

No matter if you are a recreational user or if you use cannabis for health issues, you should always use caution and you should always do good research.

If you are unsure about what type of marijuana you want to try and use, you can always talk to a professional. Your doctor can give you more information when it comes to health issues and if you are interested in buying marijuana for recreational purposes, you can always contact an online dispensary.

Usually, people who work there are really friendly and well informed and you can ask any questions you have about the different types of weed and how they will affect your body.