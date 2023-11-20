Online Casino Slots Leading the Lists of Users' Favorites in 2023

Slots are the most versatile casino games because they appeal to both beginners and experienced players. These titles are great for risk-averse gameplay, throwing you into a world of small bets and extended gameplay. But how do you pick the top slot to try out in 2023?

In choosing the right slot game, consider your preferences for themes and complexity. Some players enjoy straightforward, traditional slots, while others seek out games with intricate storylines and multiple bonus features.

Your ideal slot should match your interest level and provide the right balance of entertainment and potential rewards.

Casino players pick their favorites based on different features like high payouts, exciting themes, and innovative features. When you play on 7 Slots, you’ll find that their game portfolio is laden with many titles you can explore.

Let’s begin by checking out five of those that managed to enchant users with their fun features the most.

1. Starburst

NetEnt won the jackpot with this simple but exciting game that makes the list of popular slots yearly. It’s been more than ten years since it was developed, yet many players keep returning because of its appeal.

This has a lot to do with its low volatility, meaning players can enjoy frequent rewards. It does have two features that would blow your mind. The win-both-ways mechanic and the Starburst Wild both elevate your winning chances, pushing you to a potential maximum win of 5,000 times your stake.

The game features five reels, three rows, and ten paylines, which payout in both directions, increasing the chances of winning. Its standout features include expanding wilds and respins, adding excitement to the gameplay. The game is optimized for mobile play, available on both Android and iOS devices.

Players can bet between 0.10 and 100, with symbols including colorful gems, the lucky number seven, and Gold BARs, the latter being the highest-paying symbol. The Win Both Ways feature allows for wins from both left and right, enhancing winning opportunities.

The Starburst Wilds are the main bonus symbol, substituting for other symbols to form winning combinations and triggering respins when they expand to cover a reel. This can happen up to three times, potentially leading to significant wins.

Despite its release in 2012, Starburst remains highly popular, thanks to its simple yet rewarding gameplay and the depth of its bonus features. Its graphics and animations remain appealing, hiding its age and providing an enjoyable experience for new and returning players.

2. Big Bass Bonanza

Fishing can be a relaxing yet rewarding venture, and with Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Bonanza, you’ll get the best of both worlds! This medium volatility slot game takes you to a 5×3 board that uses 10 paylines to award wins.

One of the features we love the most is the free game rounds, which you can trigger with bass-on-hook symbols. Land five of those for access to twenty free games, increasing your potential winnings.

The fishermen in the game layout are not just there to observe; they act as Wilds, completing combinations and giving you a thrilling experience with their animations. You can also land a 2000x multiplier in this title that offers a 96.71% RTP.

3. Rich Wilde and The Book of Dead

Your journey through Ancient Egypt begins with this highly volatile slot from Play’n GO. The title has a 96.21% RTP and amazing features that push out a maximum possible win of 5,000x.

The gameplay takes place on a beautifully adorned 5×3 board with graphic symbols that let you know you’re playing in Egypt. There is a wild and scatter icon that triggers exciting rewards. Players can enjoy free spins in this title and a gambling feature that allows them to stake their winnings for a possible quadruple.

4. Sweet Bonanza

Find your sweet tooth with this title that explodes many exciting flavors in your mouth. It’s a candy paradise, and all are welcome to partake in the goodies that abound. This high volatility Pragmatic Play slot has an RTP of 96.48% and gives players a chance to net up to 21,175x their stake.

With the right symbols, you can trigger free spins and get up to 100x your bet, increasing your winning chances. There is also a tumble feature that adds new icons to the reels, giving you even more chances.

5. Legacy of Dead

We’ve got to give it up for Play’n GO and their ability to stay in the lead. Legacy of Dead, the sequel to Book of Dead, is also a top-played slot for 2023. This high volatility title has a 96.58% RTP and a 5,000x max win. Scatters randomly become expanding symbols, and you enjoy a gambling feature here.

Finding Your Favorite Slot

You can definitely begin your casino adventure from the top slots mentioned in this post. However, playing others’ favorites is no way to go. You are better off understanding your own preferences and exploring different titles to find what appeals to you.

During this journey of discovery, you should consider the following features:

Theme: This tells you what graphics and sounds to expect before you launch the gameplay. It also hints at the game’s storyline;

Volatility: The more volatile a slot is, the higher the potential wins, but the less frequent they’ll be. In clearer terms, if you play a highly volatile game, you’ll get the chance to claim huge wins, but they won’t come often. The reverse is the case for low-volatility games that offer small wins frequently;

RTP: This percentage tells you how much of your bet you can get back over a period;

Special features: Look out for bonuses, extra games, and other fun features you enjoy. There’s no fun in playing a bland game if you prefer to brighten up your gaming sessions with special features.

Your Spin to Win

The excitement that comes with playing slot games is unmatched! The games on our list are player favorites for a reason, and you’ll find out once you take a spin.

Explore your casino’s portfolio today. Try out these top online slot games and find the ones that appeal to you the most. We can’t wait to hear all about your experience!