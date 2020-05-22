5 Useful Online Blackjack Tips and Tricks – 2020 Beginner Guide

People try to make their life more entertaining with different activities. Some of us would travel around the world and make some memorable moments. Others would rather choose to listen to music or watch movies at home. Indoor activities can also be a good way to have fun. Finally, some people like to add a dose of adrenaline into their life. Because of that, they would rather choose to stay at home and gamble online.

The online gambling industry is attracting more and more people daily. The Coronavirus crisis locked us down at home and we are looking for ways to have more fun. Unfortunately, many people lost their jobs because the crisis affected the economies of most countries. Because of that, people are also trying to make money while having fun. The Internet world also brought us the opportunity to test our luck and check our gambling skills.

Logically, this way of making money is good if you know what you are doing. The range of options is wide and every person can pick between a huge number of gambling games. One of those games that deserve your attention is Blackjack. However, beginners won’t have a chance to earn money because of their lack of gambling experience. You need to use different methods of knowledge improvement to become a pro. Fortunately, you came to the right place.

1. A Few Words about Blackjack

We assume that you opened this article because you are a beginner in this world. Because of that, we should analyze the rules of this game a bit more. The main goal of playing blackjack is to beat the dealer’s hand without going over 21. Certain cards have different values. For instance, aces can worth 1 or 11 and face cards worth 10.

When you start playing, you will have 2 cards in front of you. The dealer’s card is hidden until the very end. You have two options to choose between – Hit and Stand. When you “Hit”, you actually ask the dealer to show you another card. However, when you pick to “Stand”, you choose to end your turn and hold the total.

The list of the rules is longer and we highlighted only the most important ones. We recommend you research the Internet and see how the entire game functions.

After you do that, it is necessary to hear some useful online blackjack tips and tricks. Indeed, you can start playing without knowing these pieces of information. Yet, it is hard to believe that you will have the chance to earn a bigger amount of money. Because of that, let’s find out those tricks together!

2. Don’t Think Like a Gambler

At first glance, this piece of advice might seem confusing. Indeed, blackjack truly is one of the most popular online gambling games. Yet, the way how you approach the game needs to be different from others.

Beginners usually talk with other gamblers about different gambling games. Logically, they want to learn more from them and they ask them different questions. Yet, the directions that poker or slot player will give you are not going to be effective. Each game requires different methods and this especially counts when we talk about blackjack.

You need to understand that blackjack is a game that is based on statistics. You truly need to understand how the entire system functions. A lot of mathematics and counting is involved in this game. For other gambling games, a lot of luck is involved.

3. Always Hit In Some Cases

This might seem like a risky thing. Beginners do not want to lose their money and they are avoiding taking risks. However, it is not the point to risk without any reason. More precisely, there are certain moments when you should always hit.

For instance, let’s say that you have been dealt a card total of 8 or less. Professional blackjack players are usually happy when they get that sort of card total. In that case, you should always take another card. It would even be recommendable that you double your bet if your budget allows you that.

However, let’s make something clear. If your card total is somewhere between 9 od 16, we recommend you stand. Some experienced players might allow themselves to go hit. But, you still do not have the necessary skills to do something like that. The smartest decision would be to stand in those cases. Logically, if the card total is between 17 and 21, you need to stand always.

4. Chose the Right Game Variant

The proof of the popularity of this game is the number of different variants available online. It might seem to beginners that they all bring similar chances of making money. Yet, this sort of decision is crucial for your profit.

You should know that blackjack mostly has a very low house edge. However, by choosing the right variant, you can find the one with the smallest house edge. Something you should chase is the RTP of the game. If the RTP is high, this raises the chances of getting a reward.

We are not here to make some direct suggestions. However, variants like Pontoon, Blackjack Surrender, and Blackjack Switch might be a good choice.

The full story does not end here. Rookies should know that different game variants have different rules. You need to ensure that you understand all the rules. By understanding them, you will know which blackjack strategy would be the best one.

5. Pick the Right Casino

Indeed, the most important thing for players is to pick the right way to play this game. Yet, it is almost equally important to pick the right casino. As you know, the online world is full of scams. Some casinos are not quite honest and they only tend to take the money of their clients. The most professional ones would want to ensure the best possible experience for their gamblers.

If you are a beginner, there are certain live casinos for beginners. This is the place where you should start.

For more information, we recommend you visit https://dreamz.com/en-ca/live-casino/. You can see there how the entire blackjack online system functions.