Olivia Bentley Net Worth 2021 – What’s her net worth?

Olivia Bentley is a popular English reality TV star. She is also a fine art photographer. Her most famous part was on an English posh reality TV show Made in Chelsea. And what’s most interesting about Olivia is that she is somehow related to the founder of Bentley Motors, she is his great-great-great granddaughter. If you want to know more about Olivia Bentley and what’s her net worth continue to read this article.

Biography of Olivia Bentley

Olivia Bentley was born on August 26, 1995, in England. She grew up in the countryside, outside of London. She works as a fine art photographer. Olivia didn’t go to a photography school, she is a self-thought photographer. Her photography studio is also outside of London, but she held an exhibition in London. She is mostly working with female models and she is best known for her nude photography. She is combining nude models with natural surroundings, which is definitely influenced by her countryside life. What is interesting is that Olivia models for her photography collections as well.

Olivia Bentley joined the cast of Made in Chelsea alongside Jessica Dixon, and she became very popular. She had a romantic relationship with a cast member from the show, Sam Thompson.

Olivia Bentley’s Net Worth

Most of the current net worth from Olivia Bentley has come from the reality show Made in Chelsea. But she also got some income from her photography and her exhibitions. Her current net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.