Old Car Vs. New Car: What Should I Buy in 2020

Is it better to buy a new or used car?

You are likely to ask the above question when you need to replace your car. You will most probably ask yourself- is it worth buying a new car? Or should you go for an old car?

Today, we are going to resolve all your queries in our used vs. new car takedown. We will answer all your questions and help you answer whether it’s better to buy a new or used car.

Used Car vs. New Car: What Should You Buy

There are pros and cons of buying a car, whether it’s a new or pre-owned car. We will list the advantages and disadvantages of both new and old cars. With the information you can decide is buying a new car worth it. You can also learn about the advantages and disadvantages of buying a new car.

Then we will discuss buying old cars. In the end, you can assess the new car vs. used car pros and cons, and make an informed decision.

Used or New Cars: Advantages of a Buying a New Car

Buying a new car vs. used has many advantages. You get the overwhelming feeling of possessing something new that is sparkling and beautiful.

New cars obviously make you feel good and give you an instant status symbol in our consumer culture. Your friends and family will be envious while you enjoy the perks of buying a new car.

You can also be sure that everything is new, and there are no concerns about how the previous owner treated the car. It’s a clean buy without any concern.

You can also enjoy all the warranties by buying a new car.

Disadvantages of Buying a New Car

If you buy new vs. used car, what are the disadvantages?

A new car depreciates in value much faster than old cars

You lose money the moment you drive out the showroom

You can’t really increase the resale value of a new car

So should I buy new or used car? Before you answer that, let’s check out the nuances of buying an old car.

Used Car Versus New Car: The Advantages of Pre-Owned Cars

When you buy an old car vs. new car, you save a lot of money. You can get a used car at a fraction of the cost of the market price. If you are tight on budget, this can be a great way to own top-end and luxury cars at much lower costs.

Some dealers of pre-owned cars offer warranties or at least provide the remaining factory warranty. Other advantages include-

Loans at attractive rates

Lower insurance costs

Ability to make full payment in cash

You can sell old cars without much depreciation

Used or New Car: The Disadvantages of Buying an Old Car

The biggest disadvantage of an old car is how the previous owner treated the car. You also don’t know why he or she decided to sell the car.

Old cars can also suffer in performance and offer lower fuel efficiency. You can also be stuck with older technology. Spare parts for old cars are not easy to find, and you may have to invest in making your own parts.

The car may also have damages like a broken tail light or missing wiper.

Used Cars vs. New Cars: Making the Decision

Well then, should I buy a new car or used car?

The decision to buy used vs. new car will depend on your goals and personal preference. We have discussed the pros and cons of buying a new car and old car, so you have all your confusion cleared.

You can very well buy a used car if you can find one in good condition. Of course, you need to understand the technicalities of a car to determine the condition. Else, you can take an expert along to help you evaluate a car’s condition.

If you buy a used car, do remember to check out the physical appearance to see if any dents or damage is present. This will make an impact on the price and help you negotiate with the seller. Whether you buy a new or used car, try to negotiate to strike the best deal.

If you do decide to buy an old car, make sure to do ample research and determine the specifications of your chosen cars, suggests Caracar. Then you can buy with full confidence.

You can buy a new car if you have the money and ready to shoulder the high depreciation rates. There is nothing to complain about, and you also don’t need to fear about damages or poor engine conditions.

So whether it’s used cars or new cars, choose wisely!