Off-Page SEO: 7 Tips and Tricks

What is off-page SEO? Search engine optimisation, to give its full name, is the lifeblood of Google rankings. Without it, websites can only hope to appear so much to the right searchers! However, there are two main types of SEO that matter – on-page and off-page.

As the names suggest, one revolves around techniques you apply to your website. The other, off-page SEO, tackles what happens beyond the confines of your web presence. Believe it or not, there’s an awful lot of important stuff that goes on out there.

Off-page SEO is all about filling in the blanks for Google. It gives them a little more context as to the site or service you offer. Therefore, instead of just taking your website at face value, it can account for local information, reviews and more.

Off-page SEO isn’t always as simple as this above statement might make it out to be. So, we’ve lined up a few easy, actionable tips you can use to start driving organic interest in your website right now.

Links, Links, and More Links

Links are essential to your off-page SEO profile. Essentially, the more sites that link back to you positively, the firmer an authority you can wield. That’s going to mean Google assumes you should ascend the search rankings by rights alone.

However, linking can be complex. A cast-iron way to gain links for your business or website is to push for those which are organic. Organic link building, however, takes a lot of time.

That’s going to mean spending time ensuring your content is engaging, relevant, and says something new. Building a content plan might be one of the best ways to plan for this.

You Can Buy Links, Too

It’s always worth earning links through other websites and authorities is to write guest blog posts. These are posts that a website will happily host for you and link you from for a fee.

Ultimately, earning those organic links is going to take serious time and effort. However, if you want to buy backlinks, it’s not unheard of, nor is it frowned upon. Consider it as an option – companies such as MotherLink are specialized in this area of business.

As mentioned, guest posting is a great way to manage this, though you can also use third parties. Content producers and web designers, for example, will be able to bridge the gap between you and high-traffic sites.

Vary Your Content

By now, you may already realise that posting regular blogs can get you seen online. However, if you want to make your off-page SEO shine, you need to vary it a bit.

For example, it’s worth considering different ways through which you give value to your readers. Can you offer promo codes? What about buying and buyers’ guides for products that are relevant to your business?

Posts that focus on genuine value and savings for your readers will go a long way. It’s a solid way to build on new leads and boost your revenue, too. People will flock from all over the web!

Consider What Other People Ask

Bizarrely, you can scale Google’s results pages more than once per page. Amongst the best ways to do this is to ‘tackle the snippet’, which, while workable on-page, really adds off-page value.

The snippet is the short section beneath a frequently asked question that might appear in search results. To optimise for these, you will need to ask specific questions that searchers are posing directly. You’ll find these towards the bottom of any list of search results under ‘people also ask’.

The snippet can be highly competitive. However, it’s another vital optimising factor Google uses to make sure the content it highlights is always relevant.

Do Some Digging

If you’ve already run a business for a while and have a healthy following/customer base, do some research. If you’re already a big fish in your pond but are struggling with SEO, you might find some mentions of your business that go unlinked. The most respectful content writers will link back as much as possible, but this can sometimes go unmeasured.

If you find mentions of your brand online and there are no clear authority links back to you, reach out. Don’t feel awkward about contacting a webmaster or site author to make sure that you get your link back.

Sometimes, you may even be able to do them a favour. This might mean offering a link for a link, for example. If both your businesses are at similar points and are non-competing, this is worth bringing up.

Use Social Media to Your Advantage

Social media is an outstanding tool for all kinds of online marketing. However, many business owners and website managers aren’t using it to its maximum potential. You absolutely need to link regularly to your site or online store to create your authority!

This is much like creating your authority from your own backlinks! Strange but true. Social media still has a lot of clout in the modern age for many different reasons. Tastes and user bases may change over time, but for online marketing, it is crucial.

Log into Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – and don’t be afraid to throw yourself a few links here and there.

Go Local

Finally, a top way to ramp up your off-page traffic is to think locally. Local SEO takes place off-page, and it’s all about targeting searchers based on their location services. Not only that, but they may be looking for specific services in their given town or city in their search phrases.

To target local SEO, always make sure you offer clear address information on your website and social media. Do also ensure that you are registered for Google My Business! This directory will help Google see what you have to offer and where.

Off-page SEO can be complex. However, once you start balancing the basics with on-page strategies, you’ll find it can drive incredible organic traffic.