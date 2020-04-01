O.J. Simpson: “Carol Baskin’s Husband Is Tiger’s Sashimi Right Now”

O.J. Simpson commented on the Netflix show “Tiger King”. He mentions white people’s obsession with wild animals, and says that “that lady’s (Carol Baskin) husband is tiger’s sashimi right now”.

In 1994, Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. He was acquitted by a jury after a lengthy trial.

In 2007, Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada and charged with the felonies of armed robbery and kidnapping. In 2008, he was convicted and sentenced to 33 years’ imprisonment, with a minimum of nine years without parole. He served his sentence at the Lovelock Correctional Center near Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson was granted parole on July 20, 2017. He was eligible for release from prison on October 1, 2017, and was released on that date.