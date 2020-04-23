Nyakim Gatwech Refused To Bleach Her Skin And Became An Instant Sensation

When you visit Nyakim Gatwech Instagram page, the first thing you’ll see is her many captivating images revealing her unique dark skin as well as her motivational captions, inspiring her more than 700k followers to embrace self-love.

Named “Queen of Dark” by her fans, the South Sudan model (born in Ethiopia, but is of Sudanese descent) became an international sensation after posting an image of herself posing in between two light-skinned Black models.

It wasn’t until after a bold Uber driver asked her about bleaching her skin for $10,000 that she amassed a large fan base from the coverage of her baffling experience on just about every social media. Nyakim’s response was: “I would never do that. I consider my skin to be a blessing”.

As she gains more exposure, Gatwech hopes she can be a role model for others: “I hope to speak to young girls about accepting who you are and loving who you are. I wish there had been somebody when I was younger to tell me that. You are black and beautiful. You’re different, and there’s nothing wrong with being different”.