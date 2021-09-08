Things You May Not Know About Neurotoxins

Botox isn’t the only neurotoxin

While Botox is the most commonly known neurotoxin, there are actually several types of neurotoxins including Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau. They essentially all do the same thing, but have different chemical compositions, for example, 20 units of Botox is the same as 60 units of Dysport. Some people tend to respond better to one or the other, and some people respond well to all of them. The most commonly used and best known neurotoxin is and probably will remain Botox, however each of the aforementioned neurotoxins can be used interchangeably.

Wrinkle prevention

The most obvious benefit of Botox injections is that they prevent and reduce fine lines and wrinkles that form secondary to photodamage and collagen loss, and you can find out more about them by visiting your local cosmetic dermatology clinic. People have been getting neurotoxin injections for decades and the market for it has been growing accordingly. Neurotoxins aren’t only for celebrities and movie stars anymore, it seems like everyone is getting it done, from your mom, to neighbors and friends!

There are several bloggers and writers who write about the buzz around Botox. Neurotoxins are a great way to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and can even prevent them from forming in the first place. Because they are injected into and target the muscle, they work by paralyzing the muscle and limiting muscle contractions. Due to these limited muscle movements, the wrinkles that are usually formed through constant muscle contractions (like raising your eyebrows, frowning, and smiling) never start showing in the first place. If there is anything better than getting rid of wrinkles, it is to avoid getting them in the first place!

Wrinkles can form in a lot of different places. Rather than a few simple injections in the forehead, there is an entire science behind how and where to inject neurotoxins properly to address specific areas. The most common areas in the face to get Botox injections include the horizontal lines on your forehead, glabellar region (for frown lines between your eyebrows), crows feet, bunny lines, and lip lines. As far as Dysport is concerned, you can get the injections in all the same areas for the same purposes. You can find more information about its uses and applications by clicking here.

More than just the face

Neurotoxin injections aren’t just for wrinkles in the face. You can get this treatment in a ton of other areas of the body. If you want to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, you can get it in your face and neck. For medical purposes they can even be injected in your feet!

Believe it or not, neurotoxins do not only paralyze the muscle in which they are injected, but the sweat glands as well. This is why tons of people get botox injections in their hands, under arms, and feet, especially during the hot summer season, to reduce and stop excessive sweating, otherwise called hyperhidrosis.

Even though the first thought that comes to mind when talking about neurotoxins is most likely wrinkle reduction, Botox can be used for other aesthetic purposes and has additionally been FDA approved for several medical treatments (including hyperhidrosis).

Masseters, jaw slimming, lip flip, gummy smile, and chin

Aside from wrinkle reduction, neurotoxins are also great to relax other muscles in the face for slimming and lifting purposes. If you get them injected into your masseters, the relaxed muscle will cause a slimming effect for a leaner lower face. You have all heard about lip fillers, but if you want to try something a little more subtle, you can get Botox injected right above your lip, which will flip the top lip upward ever so slightly, for a fuller appearing pout.

This is common for those who may want a bit of a fuller lip, but don’t want to dive deep into a whole lip filler to start. Many people also get these injections to reduce their gummy smiles, as the muscle that helps you move your lips is relaxed leaving your smile with less teeth to show. Finally, you can also get neurotoxins injected into your chin if you have a chin dimple, which is caused by the muscle in your chin being overactive. Getting botox injected into the chin, can also result in a more elongated chin, and is often paired with masseter botox for a non surgical jawline contour.

Medical benefits

We’ve covered all the cosmetic benefits of neurotoxins, but as I mentioned above, there are also a few medical benefits that come with the treatment, one of them being the treatment of hyperhidrosis (in non medical terms: excessive sweating).

Sweating is totally normal, but if it gets in the way of your comfort, getting Botox injected into the area of concern will paralyze your sweat glands, stopping you from sweating. This can be done almost anywhere on the body from your head to your toes, but is most commonly administered in the under arms, hands, and feet. Chronic migraines? No thanks. Botox is commonly used to treat headaches and painful migraines. You can consult with your doctor to see if you are a candidate and if you’re lucky, insurance may even cover it!

A lot of us have incredibly strong masseters. If you are someone who needs a mouthguard at night to protect their teeth because of grinding them, Botox can help. Dentists and other doctors often use neurotoxins to treat this issue and just like for headaches, it is sometimes even covered by insurance. The amount of units needed for this treatment varies, but you can consult with your doctor to confirm how many are appropriate for you. As mentioned above, getting the injections in your masseters can also have a slimming effect, so you may kill two birds with one stone with this one!

Finally, Botox can be used to treat general muscle tightness all over the body. If you have back pains or general muscle tightness you can get Botox injections to relax the muscles. You can ask your doctor to see if this is a good option for you!