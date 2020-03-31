5 Ways to Prove you are not at Fault in a Car Accident – 2020 Guide

Every day we have to complete a certain task, and usually, that task requires us to go outside of our home. In these modern days, going out of our home often means going somewhere by car, especially if our destination is quite far away from where we live.

Whether it’s taking your kids to school, or simply going to work, the chances to go there with your vehicle instead of walking are quite high. You’re probably wondering where we’re trying to get with this because these are some very obvious statements.

Well, the subject for today’s article are car accidents, but most importantly, getting out of them safely, and without any legal issues. Our introduction was supposed to clarify how often we tend to be on the road, even in the most “casual” days in our life.

The more we are on the road, the higher the chances for an accident to happen, and no, it doesn’t have to be your fault, but you’ll have to prove this later in the court.

Today we’re going to learn about some of the best ways you can prove that the accident wasn’t your fault, so if you’ve recently experienced such an unfortunate event, or you are just curious to learn some more about it, feel free to stay with us until the end. Let’s take a look.

Witnesses

If you are in the middle of nowhere, and there aren’t any nearby cars or pedestrians around, and you somehow manage to get into a car accident, proving to the police whose fault was it won’t be easy at all. The other person will keep saying that it’s your fault, and you will constantly try to deny this, usually by saying that the mistake happened on their side.

In a situation like this, you cannot use the nearby witnesses to your advantage, simply because they are not there. However, in a crowded city, especially on an intersection, it’s a completely different story.

If you end up getting involved in an accident in such a crowded location, the first thing that you can do is ask for help from any of the witnesses. Usually, the police do this when they arrive and they’re trying to document what happened on the spot, so the more witnesses, the better for you. Of course, if it wasn’t your fault.

Hire a skilled lawyer

Sometimes even if it’s not your fault, the situation can be very tricky, and it might be difficult to explain to the police that it was not you who caused the accident. However, no matter what you say, if you don’t end up winning in court, you will be charged with a penalty, and you’ll suffer some economical damage. Not to mention that your vehicle is already damaged, or even worse, your health.

This is why the best thing you can do in a situation like this is to contact a skilled lawyer, someone who specializes in car accidents, such as the ones from Los Angeles’s McNicholas & McNicholas LLP. The difference that a good lawyer can make is huge, and this might be the difference between paying a penalty or getting paid for the damages that you received.

Be as detailed as possible

As we already mentioned before, when the police arrive on the spot, they will question you, the other participant, and all nearby witnesses about what happened, what they saw and whose fault was it. When your time comes to answer these questions, make sure that you are as clear as possible, and give your best to describe every little detail, exactly how it happened.

Don’t try to cover up something, especially if it was your mistake, because if five other people saw what happened, you will later worsen your situation because you lied in an official accident report. Besides, honesty always pays-off at the end.

Speak with the other participant

We understand that accidents are situations in which people tend to panic, and that panic causes them to lie or say something that they shouldn’t say. This is completely fine, and we totally understand it when it happens, and honestly, it can happen to anyone, no matter if it’s your first accident ever, or you’ve already been in a couple.

What we’re trying to say is that you should always try to communicate clearly and as friendly as possible with the other participant, no matter how bad the situation looks like. If you two can manage to find common ground, you will be able to get out of the mess much faster. If you both give accurate reports to the police, things will be a lot easier for both of you.

Besides, sometimes deals can be made without involving the police at all. If it’s not your fault, and the other person admits their mistake, and they decide to pay for all the damages, the only thing you’ll have to do is report it to the police, but you’ll be avoiding courts and other unwanted procedures.

Do this if they flee the spot

If the other participant ends up fleeing the spot, they are already breaking the law and this is something that won’t go unpunished if the police end up catching them. In a situation like this, if you notice that the other person is fleeing, try to take a photograph of their license plates, and call the police immediately.

If you didn’t manage to get a photo, try to be as accurate as possible when describing how the car looked like. The nearest patrol should be able to catch them if you are quick enough with the phone call.

Although this is the worst-case scenario that can happen, there’s still a bright side to it. If someone flees from the accident spot, it means that it’s their fault, and if things end up in the court-room, they’ll have a much more difficult time defending what they did, even with an experienced lawyer. Don’t ever flee the spot if you get into an accident, even if it’s your fault. You’ll only make things worse.