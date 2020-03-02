North West Performs in Paris

North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, rapped an original song at Yeezy Season 8 in Paris today.

Oh my god North West performing at Yeezy is actually the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/38JsTHS9UP — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) March 2, 2020

Yeezy Season 8, the latest collection derived from Kanye West, usually attracts the biggest names in showbusiness. This time it was his daughter, North performing an original song.

“Walk through the streets, yeah/Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” sang Nori. “Cool, cute, cool, yeah!/What are those!?” she continued, eliciting ahhs and oohs from the crowd.

Maybe she’ll become a star like her dad, only time will tell.