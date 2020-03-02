North West Performs in Paris

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: celebrity insider
North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, rapped an original song at Yeezy Season 8 in Paris today.

Yeezy Season 8, the latest collection derived from Kanye West, usually attracts the biggest names in showbusiness. This time it was his daughter, North performing an original song.

“Walk through the streets, yeah/Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” sang Nori. “Cool, cute, cool, yeah!/What are those!?” she continued, eliciting ahhs and oohs from the crowd.

Maybe she’ll become a star like her dad, only time will tell.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

+ 53 = 57