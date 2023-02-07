Non-emergency Patient Transport: Options And Considerations

As medical technology advances, so does the need for efficient and reliable patient transport services. Non-emergency patient transport is an important part of the healthcare system, ensuring that patients are able to access medical care when they need it. However, choosing a non-emergency patient transport can be a daunting task for medical professionals and patients alike. It is, therefore, important to consider all options and evaluate the best option for the patient’s needs.

In this post, we will explore the different options and considerations for non-emergency patient transport. We’ll provide you with all the information you need to make the best decision when choosing a non-emergency patient transport service.

What Is Non-Emergency Patient Transport?

Non-emergency patient transport is a safe and economical way to move patients from one facility to another. It can be used for both inpatient and outpatient care. Private companies usually provide this medical transportation service.

Types of Non-Emergency Patient Transport

There are several types of non-emergency patient transport available, and the type of transport will depend on the patient’s condition and many other factors. These transport options include:

Ambulatory

Ambulatory transport is used to transport patients who are able to walk but cannot walk for long distances. It’s suitable for those who do not require walking equipment. The ambulances used are well-equipped with medical equipment and can be used to transport patients to and from medical appointments, surgeries, and treatments.

Wheelchair Services

Wheelchair transport is used to transport patients who are completely unable to walk or unable to walk for a long distance. It often involves the use of wheelchair lifts which trained CPR drivers operate.

Stretcher Van

Stretchers are suitable for patients who can’t sit as a result of spinal cord injuries. The stretcher supports the back and prevents complicating the spinal cord injury.

Medical Escort

It’s suitable for patients who need medical support and supervision during a flight. The patients can book a regular flight and hire a flight escort to be on board.

Considerations for Non-Emergency Patient Transport

When considering non-emergency patient transport, there are several important considerations to make. These include:

When choosing the best form of transport, it is important to consider the patient’s condition. Can the patient sit, walk, or stand? Does the patient require equipment support or only basic support?

Distance of transport

The distance of the transport will determine the type of transport needed. It is important to consider the time it will take to get to and from the destination.

Cost of transport

The cost of transport will vary depending on the type of transport used. Take some time to evaluate the cost of transport compared to the resources available.

Safety of the patient

The safety of the patient is of topmost priority; hence, endeavor to choose the transport service that’ll ensure that the patient is safe and secure during transport.

Benefits of Non-Emergency Patient Transport

Cost-effective

Non-emergency patient transport offers a cost-effective way to get to medical appointments. For many individuals, especially those who are elderly, frail, have disabilities, or live in rural areas, regular transportation can be problematic or too expensive. Non-emergency transport (NET) eliminates these transportation issues, making medical appointments more accessible.

Reduce missed appointments

By providing reliable transportation to medical appointments, NET helps to reduce the number of missed appointments, which is a major issue for many individuals. This helps to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs, as missed appointments can lead to additional illnesses, treatments, and costs.

Comfortable ride

Non-emergency patient transport provides a safe, comfortable ride. All non-emergency medical transport drivers are properly trained and licensed to transport individuals safely and securely to and from medical appointments. Furthermore, all NET vehicles are inspected regularly to ensure they are in good condition and equipped with safety features.

Door-to-door service

NET also provides door-to-door service. This means for those who are unable to walk or are otherwise unable to make it to the medical appointment, non-emergency patient transport can provide transportation directly to the front door. This helps to reduce the burden of medical transportation for those individuals who are unable to travel.

Access to specialty care

Finally, non-emergency patient transport can provide access to specialty care. Many individuals require specialized medical care that is not always available in their local areas. Through non-emergency patient transport, those individuals can access specialty care that they need, which helps to improve their overall health.

Non-emergency patient transport is an invaluable service that helps individuals access the care they need. However, make sure to understand the options available as well as consider all necessary factors before choosing a non-emergency patient transport.

The Importance of Choosing a Reputable Non-Emergency Patient Transport Provider

There are a few key things to look for when choosing a non-emergency patient transport provider. Firstly, it’s essential to choose a provider that is licensed and insured, so that you are protected in the event of any accidents or incidents. Additionally, it’s important to choose a provider that has a track record of providing high-quality transport services. This can be assessed through online reviews and testimonials from past patients.

Another important factor to consider is the quality of the transport vehicles and equipment. Patients need to be transported in vehicles that are equipped with the necessary medical equipment and supplies to keep them safe and comfortable. It’s also important to ensure that the vehicles are well-maintained, clean, and in good working order.

Finally, it’s essential to choose a non-emergency patient transport provider that has well-trained, compassionate, and experienced staff. Patients need to feel that they are in good hands and that they will be treated with dignity and respect. The staff should be able to handle any medical conditions or needs that the patient may have and provide them with the necessary support and care during the transport.

In conclusion, choosing a reputable non-emergency patient transport provider is an important decision that should not be taken lightly. By carefully considering the above factors, you can ensure that the patient will receive the best possible care during their transport, which will help to minimize stress and provide a positive experience for both the patient and their family.