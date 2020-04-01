Mylie Cyrus’ Sister, Noah, Is Experiencing “Spiritual Awakening”

Noah Cyrus, Mylie Cyrus’ sister, is fast climbing the music charts as she releases new music despite the current pandemic, “I got so high I saw Jesus”. Noah has already released a new video for the track announcing it with her Tuesday Instagram update showing stills from video scenes with her submerged in the swamp. “Rolling Stone” called it a “spiritual awakening”.

“I was smoking weed one night, and had this epiphany, then wrote the song, hence the title”, Noah told “Rolling Stone”.

“I hope this song resonates with people, especially with all that is going on in the world right now. Humans have evolved in so many beautiful ways, but we’ve also gotten so out of touch with the world, and each other. We’ve all lost sight of so many of the simplest things” Noah added.

The 20-year old wild child has a long history of sultry photos like the one from 2019 when the star exposed her underboob while throwing out the middle finger in front of a urinal.

“You don’t have to like my music, but don’t tell me to drink bleach” she recently told “Evening Standard”.