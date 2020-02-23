No Siblings? Get a Candle!

Yes, you read that right, it’s a real thing.

For all of you depressing about being an only child, Whiskey River Soap Co. has an answer in the shape of a scented candle. Or a soap.

The company says that it smells like “an imaginary friend or an entire circus. Depends how lonely you are.” Since you have no siblings, you’re going to have to buy it for yourself at the price of $23.95 for a scented candle that is going to console you for 60 hours. Soap bar goes for $9.95.

In case you ever wondered how imaginary friend smells like, we have breaking news for you – candy apple!