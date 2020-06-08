3 Nightlife Tips for Your First Time in London – 2020 Guide

London is one of the most popular cities in the whole world. The capital of the United Kingdom is known for its museums, modern structures, historic monuments, and many more. On the other side, you can have some amazing nights here, in some of the best pubs and thrilling clubs. During the day, you will see streets full of working people and tourists who are observing many attractions, but London will show its true face during the night when there are parties all over the place.

Also, you should know which restaurants are the best, what are the sorts of attractions that you should not avoid. In that matter, we are going to introduce you to some of the most important tips for visiting London for the first time and having a great nightlife.

1. Choose a Right Place to Party

London is a huge city with a population of around 9 million people. Therefore, there are many different areas of this city that are providing visitors with unique attractions and amazing sites. For example, you can visit the Camden area if you like circus plays, or famous Ministry of Sound in South Bank if you are a fan of good electronic sound and great vibes. On the other hand, if you prefer having a nice cocktail or shots, we advise you to visit Soho and some of the bars there.

Furthermore, if you are looking for a place where locals are gathering the most, you should skip famous Soho, and go to the eastern part of London, where you can find some more alternative places full of locals. However, the best possible nightlife is guaranteed in the center, around Soho, Piccadilly Circus, and Leicester Square. Also, these places can be quite expensive, but will surely provide you with an unforgettable experience.

Nevertheless, if you are looking for an area where events and sites are not so loud, you should visit Peckham, and some of their clubs, where you can enjoy a much more peaceful atmosphere, with good music, and some nice whiskey. For food lovers, Islington street is full of restaurants, bars, and lounges where you can enjoy nice ambient, great food, and drinks as well. For younger generations, Dalston is a place where students are often having parties during the whole week.

2. Choose a Right Time to Party

Similar to most of the big cities, London is also always active, and you can find a good place for hanging out at almost any time during the night or day. While during working days, most of the pubs are working until midnight, most of them stay open up until 3 am or 4 am during the weekend. Most of the pubs are opening at 4 pm, and the biggest crowd is between 6 pm and 9 pm. Some bars are even opening much earlier, but you should not expect any crowd before evening.

London is a place where you can find all sorts of themed clubs and pubs, in a music manner, cultural manner, and, of course, sports like manner. Soccer is a very important part of life for many locals, and we advise you to check the fan base of the place where you are staying, before wearing a t-shirt of some soccer club there, because you might get into some unpleasant situation. For example, you should not wear a Tottenham Hotspur t-shirt in an area where there are mostly Arsenal fans.

Apart from that, London is unique for its diversity of cultures. The music scene here is amazing, especially if you love hard electronic sounds, and genres like UK Bass, Drum and Bass, Big Beat, and many more. The best way to check out when there is some event you are interested in is to check out the website and online guides for events in town.

3. Find the Best Clubs and Pubs

As we already said, there are places for anyone here, and you could easily find some by your preferences. However, if you have a limited budget, you should avoid some exclusive clubs, where you need thousands to have a good night. However, you can visit Soho, and some other exclusive areas during the working days, since then you can find various discounts in bars there. On the other side, many pubs and bars are offering a happy hour between 5 pm and 8 pm, when you could have a drink for a much lower price.

The English music scene is most popular for electronic music and its subgenres, which is the main reason why you should visit clubs like XOYO, Fabric, Phonox, Printworks, and Corsica Studios. You will have a chance to listen to some of the most popular DJs from the UK scene, such as Radioactive Man, Hauff, Legowelt. Besides that, grime is also very popular, and you could have a chance to listen to some live performances of Skepta, Tempa T, Chip, Maxsta, and many more. Also, if you like some other genres like heavy metal, jazz, or any other genre of music, there are plenty of places here where you can enjoy and meet people that share a similar taste.

The Bottom Line

You should prepare well when you are planning to visit London for the first time. As you can see, there are numerous events and places where you can have a great time. You should look for places that will provide you with the best possible experience. Also, you should be aware that some of them could be a little too pricey, which is the reason why you should search for ways to get some discount or visit those bars during happy hours.