Nicolas Cage To Portray Joe Exotic In New TV Series

Image source: Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage will take a lead role in the upcoming eight-part series about the life of Joe Exotic. This will be the first TV role for Cage.

The eight-episode drama is to be produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS. The upcoming show will explore how Joe Schreibvogel became larger than life exotic zookeeper.

Image source: Twitter

According to “Variety”, the series will be based on the Leif Reigstad’s “Texas Monthly” article, “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild”, the rights of which were bought by American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana in June 2019.

Image source: E!News

Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for attempting murder for hire, has previously spoken out on who he’d like to play him in any future adaptations. He listed Brad Pitt and David Spade as his preferred choices. Tough luck, Joe.

Image source: popsugar.co.au

SNL star Kate McKinnon is set to play Joe’s archenemy, Carol Baskin.

