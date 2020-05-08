Nicki Minaj Sparks Rumors About Possible Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj (37) sent fans into a frenzy after sparking pregnancy rumors on Twitter. A fan asked her about morning sickness and often toilet visits.

The tweet sparked her fans, dubbed Barbz, to tweet out at her with endless questions about a possible pregnancy.

The rapper took part in a live tweet Q&A with her fans ahead of her new single set to be released in the coming days.

The “Super Bass” hitmaker tied the knot with husband Kenneth Petty in 2019. Nicki and her beau, who has been convicted of manslaughter and registered as a sex offender, tied the knot less than a year after their romance began.

 

 

 

