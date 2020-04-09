Godfrey On VladTV: “Nicki Minaj Is Challenging Kenneth’s Manhood” And Is “Verbally Abusive”

Nicki Minaj was a hot topic with VladTV and comedian Godfrey as they criticized her relationships with Kenneth Petty and Safaree Samuels. The rapper has been a target for criticisms following her marriage to newlywed husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty who did a prison stint for manslaughter and is a registered sex offender.

Comedian Godfrey sat down with Vlad TV recently and discussed the hip hop couple.

They looked back at Nicki’s ex Safaree Samuels Vlad asserted that Nicki is a verbally abusive partner and “a lot has to be said when it’s the female that has control of all the money as opposed to the man”.

They also talked about Kenneth Petty being suited with expensive clothes all purchases that they say are made by Nicki to make her man look good.

“He doesn’t have a job. His job is to have sex with Nicki Minaj”, Vlad said. Godfrey added that Safaree is “and artist” and “ain’t no punk” so Nicki was “challenging his manhood, nobody wants that kind of sh*t”.