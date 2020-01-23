Nick Saban Net Worth 2020 – Famous Football Coach

Nick Saban is a very popular football coach who is best known for his work at the University of Alabama. Recently, he was introduced into the sports hall of fame in Alabama. Besides working in Alabama, he worked at Michigan State University, University of Toledo, Louisiana State University, and Miami Dolphins.

According to many people, he is the best college football coaches of all time. How much do you know about Nick Saban? If you are interested in learning more about a famous coach, stay with us until the end of our article. We would like to avoid wasting too much of your valuable time and we are going to start this article of ours now.

Private Life

Nick Saban was born on the 31st of October 1951 as Nicholas Lou Saban Jr. He was born in Fairmont, West Virginia. He was raised in Monongah, a city located in West Virginia. He started his schooling in that same city. When it comes to college, he enrolled at Kent State University. He earned a degree in business.

Later, he received a master’s degree in Sports Administration at the same university. When he was in college, he played football in the position of a defensive back. His father is of Croatian ancestry. His father’s father Stanko moved from Gospic, Croatia to Portland, Oregon. His mother is partly from a Croatian background.

Career

Before he became a football coach, he was a player. He played as a Defensive back in Kent State. In 1973, he started working at Kent State University as a football coach. At first, he was a graduate assistant, then he became a coach.

Four years later he started working in Syracuse. Between 1978 and 1979, he worked as a coach of West Virginia. Between 1980 and 1990, he was a coach in Ohio State, Navy, Michigan State, Houston Oiler, Toledo. Toledo was his first job as the main coach. His next job as the main coach was at Michigan State University.

Later he worked as the main coach at LSU and Miami Dolphins. During his career at Miami Dolphins, he had a win/loss record as NFL 9/7. Since 2007, he works as head coach at Alabama Crimson Tide. As a head coach of Alabama Crimson Tide, he has a win/loss record of 122/19. He is their coach even today, and he won numerous championships and awards.

Net Worth

Nick Saban, a famous football head coach from the United States, has an estimated net worth of $60 million. In eight years, he made more than $32 million. This made him be one of the highest-paid football coaches in the United States.

His annual salary is $11.12 million. All of his wealth was earned by his hard work as a head coach of many universities and he won a lot of the awards throughout his long career. He is considered to be one of the best and the most popular football coaches in the United States.