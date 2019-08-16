Nick Cannon Net Worth 2019- A Man Who Made a Fortune Through Multitasking

Nick Cannon is a film producer, an author, comedian, radio and television personality, rapper, record producer, a DJ, businessman, and a musician. He is also the father of Mariah Carey twins. Here you can read his autobiography and how much is his net worth in 2019.

Nick’s early life

Nicholas Scott Cannon parents are James Cannon, who is a televangelist and Beth Hackett who is an accountant. He was born in 1980 in California and was raised by his grandfather in Lincoln Park. He had a passion for music and started off singing. His grandfather bought him musical instruments when he was eight years old. Besides his twins with Mariah Carey, he has a son with Brittany Bell.

Nick’s career

Nick started a career as a musician, and his first song was called “parents just Don’t understand,” which he released in 1988. His first album titled Nick Cannon was released in 2003 and the second one called Stages in 2005. Between the years 2009 and 2013, he released a mixtape called Child of the Corn and then in 2016 the mixtape The Gospel of Ike Turn Up My Side of the Story. Besides the music, Cannon was the host of Wild ‘N Out 2005 2013, NBC Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon 2014, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2011, America’s Got Talent 2009/14 and many others.

Nick’s awards and achievements

Nick is a multi-talented individual so he received many awards and nominations, such as Teen Choice Awards, 1 NAACP Image Awards, 2 MTV Movie Awards, 1 Hollywood Film Festival, 1 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and many others.

Nick’s net worth

Nick Cannon’s net worth is around $50 million. Most of that money is made through his gigs. He made $10 million from America’s Got Talent in 2017. He also made $4 million from series Husbands of Hollywood. Even though his net worth isn’t as huge as his ex-wife’s, it’s still a lot of money.