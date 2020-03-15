NFL Players Won’t Be Tested For Marijuana Anymore

Statistics say that 89% of NFL players used marijuana at some point or are using it on a regular basis. From now on players would no longer face the possibility of being suspended from games just for testing positive for marijuana.

The NFL would become the latest major sports league to loosen restrictions for cannabis as a growing number of states enact legalization policies. Up until now, the NFL used a urine test to trace the marijuana in players, not blood tests. This method can only pick up on residue from up to 45 days before the test, compared to the blood test’s ability to detect weed from as long as 75 days before the test.