What Is Going To Be The Next Big Cryptocurrency In 2022

Cryptocurrency may have originated as a maverick-dominated Wild West of trading, but it is now firmly entrenched in the economic mainstream. Even in a year defined by instability and governmental crackdowns in China and elsewhere, significant shareholders and large banks consider it a serious commodity.

Consider the following if you need proof of how volatile it is: Bitcoin’s value had varied from a low of $22,159.37 to an all-time high of $68,789.63 throughout the previous year as of Dec. 20.

Many cryptocurrency investors are still looking for the next big payday despite the uncertainty. Continue reading to find out which cryptocurrencies are poised to take off shortly.

What Is the Best Way to Identify the Next Big Cryptocurrency?

Before determining which bitcoin will be the next big winner, it is essential to comprehend why so many traders are drawn to cryptocurrencies in the first place. According to Jeff Dorman, a chief investment officer of Arca, a digital asset-focused banking and finance organization, much of it has to do with a radical shift in how digital assets are seen.

Cryptocurrency Profits and Gains

However, much of the public consciousness is still focused on cryptocurrency due to enormous expected gains. When looking for the following primary cryptocurrency, two things to look for are market capitalization and pricing, comparable to what a stock trader would look for.

Market capitalization is applicable in crypto since it reveals how much money has been invested in a particular network. The bigger the market cap, the more secure the asset, yet it also indicates the coin has less room for growth. It is also crucial to monitor the price to see if investors are optimistic or pessimistic about cryptocurrency.

What Is the Best Way to Purchase Cryptocurrency?

You will need a dealer or a crypto platform to purchase cryptocurrencies. Your qualifications and experience mainly determine your choice of one or the other.

Select a Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

A bitcoin exchange is a marketplace where buyers and sellers may trade cryptocurrency. Coinbase and Binance are two popular exchanges. Gemini and the United States of America.

Exchanges are known for their inexpensive costs, but they also offer complex interfaces with many trading kinds and enhanced performance charts. They are better suited to seasoned cryptocurrency investors.

On the other hand, virtual currency brokers have considerably simpler interfaces that communicate with trades on your behalf. On the negative side, some brokers charge more enormous fees than exchanges, and the number of currencies available for trading is limited.

You may also face limitations, such as the inability to shift your cryptocurrency ownership off the platform. Robinhood and SoFi are two well-known cryptocurrency brokers.

Create a User Account

You will need to set up an account and, in some situations, authenticate your identification after you have decided on a broker or exchange. You can click here to create one for you.

The following process is to fund your cryptocurrency account by connecting your bank account, allowing a wire transfer, or initiating a debit or credit card payment.

Keep in mind that most credit card issuers classify cryptocurrency transactions as personal loans, which come with much higher fees rates than recurring billing.

Make a Crypto Purchase

The last step is to place your cryptocurrency order. Adding a company name, such as BTC for Bitcoin, may be required. You will also need to specify how many coins you want to buy. You can buy additional shares of bitcoin on most platforms and brokers. Instead of specifying the number of coins, you will specify a dollar amount for partial purchases.

What Is Cryptocurrency About To Take Off?

So, presently that you are ready to begin buying cryptocurrencies, the issue is: which virtual currency will provide you with the best return? While Bitcoin may appear to be the obvious option, it may not be the most excellent option in 2022.

A smaller coin that has not previously been inflated up by investment firms, like Bitcoin, may have a better chance of paying off large.

Here Are Five Cryptocurrencies With A Significant Market Cap:

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, often known as Ether, is the second-largest cryptocurrency globally, after only Bitcoin. It implemented a significant upgrade earlier this year, which includes limiting the quantity of Ether, which is presently at 118.82 billion tokens.

The upgrade also improves the Ethereum network’s resilience and lowers transaction fees by accepting more transactions per second.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance is the third-largest bitcoin exchange in terms of market value and one of the most successful investment volumes. Binance Coin, like Bitcoin, has a hard cap on the number of tokens in operation — in this case, 166,801,148 tokens in existence as of December 2021.

This aided in the overall increase of the token price in 2021. Furthermore, each quarter, Binance invests around a fifth of its revenues in “burning” BNB tokens, increasing the value of the remaining tokens.

Tether (USDT)

Tether is a sort of “stable coin” connected to some other asset, making it a less unpredictable substitute to Bitcoin. The U.S. dollar is the asset in Tether’s case. The U.S. dollar is the investment in Tether’s case.

Tether has a one-to-one relationship with the dollar regarding valuation, making it less risky than cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Tether’s main benefit is that it allows you to trade in regular currencies instead of dealing with complicated digital currencies.

Decentralization (MANA)

The MANA token is used as an in-game currency in Decentraland, which is based on the Ethereum network. People can purchase and sell goods and services, buy some land, and visit other players’ properties. They can also create and commercialize their content. MANA is currently trading at $3.29, up 4,600 percent from its 52-week low of roughly 7 cents.

Algorand (ALGO)

ALGO, a cryptocurrency created by renowned research scientist Silvio Micali, has positioned itself as a rival to Ethereum. El Salvador announced that it would use Algorand to build its blockchain network this year.

According to Blockworks, Borderless Capital, a venture capitalist, recently created a $500 million fund to invest in digital currencies that enable decentralized applications on Algorand.

ALGO’s “proof-of-stake” mechanism, which uses less electricity than Bitcoin and other platforms, is one of its significant benefits. As cryptocurrencies face increased criticism — and maybe regulation — for their significant energy use, this characteristic will only become more critical.