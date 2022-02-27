New Zealand’s Online Casino Market Is On The Rise

The online casino market in New Zealand is rising, with more and more people signing up to play at casinos online. This is likely due to the ease of access and convenience that online casinos offer and the wide range of games available. Players can enjoy slots, blackjack, roulette and other popular games at casinos online, which means that they have an extensive range of games to choose from.

Since the legalization of online casino gambling in New Zealand, the market has risen. In 2017, it was worth an estimated NZ$183 million and was projected to grow at a rate of almost 11% per year. Several factors are driving this growth:

Filling Up The Gaps In The Market

New Zealand’s online casino market is growing because there are gaps in the land-based casino market. There are only a handful of casinos in New Zealand, and these are often located in major cities. This leaves many people living outside these areas without access to a local casino. Online casinos such as Casinocrawlers.com offer players from all parts of the country access to online gambling, which has become so popular.

Convenience And Comfort Of Playing At Home

Another reason that New Zealand’s online casino market is growing is due to the convenience and comfort of playing from home or on mobile devices. Players do not need to travel anywhere to play their favorite casino games. They can simply log in to their account from wherever they are and start playing. This is a big draw for many players, as it eliminates the need to go out and find a physical casino.

The Wide Range Of Gaming Options

Another reason that New Zealand’s online casino market is growing is due to the wide range of games available. Players can find slots, blackjack, roulette, and other popular games at most casinos online. This means that they have an extensive selection to choose from when it comes time to play.

Local Laws Allow Offshore Websites To Operate

In New Zealand, offshore online casino sites are permitted to offer services to players. This is because of the country’s Gambling Act, which states that as long as gambling operators are located outside of New Zealand and do not have a physical presence in the country, they can legally provide their services to people within New Zealand. This has led to many offshore casinos setting up shop in New Zealand, and as a result, the online casino market is thriving.

Different Bonuses And Promotions

One of the biggest draws to playing at casinos online is the bonuses and promotions. Since online casinos do not have the overhead costs that land-based casinos must pay, they can often offer better deals and promotions than their brick-and-mortar counterparts. This is one of the main reasons for New Zealand’s growing popularity among players. Some of the bonuses that players can look forward to including:

Deposit Bonuses

This is a bonus offered to players when they deposit into their casino account. The bonus amount varies, but it is usually a percentage of the deposit amount.

Free Spins

This is a popular type of bonus at online casinos. It gives players the chance to play certain games for free without having to wager any of their own money.

No deposit Bonuses

This is a bonus offered to players without them having to make a deposit. It is usually a small amount of money, but it gives players the chance to try out the casino and its games before committing any money.

Loyalty Programs

Many casinos have loyalty programs that give players rewards for playing at their casino. The rewards can include free spins and deposit bonuses, and other perks.

Refer A Friend

Some casinos offer players the chance to earn bonus cash by referring friends to the site.

Mobile Compatibility And Accessibility

Another reason that New Zealand’s online casino market is growing is due to mobile compatibility and accessibility. Most casinos now have a mobile app that players can download to their phone or tablet. This allows them to access the casino’s games no matter where they are. The apps are often designed with player convenience in mind, so they are easy to use.

Kiwis Love For Gambling

New Zealanders love gambling, which is another reason why the online casino market is growing. In 2017, New Zealand ranked as the third country globally when it comes to per capita spending on gambling. This means that there is a lot of potential for growth in the online casino market, as more and more people are turning to online casinos as a way to gamble. It also means that there are plenty of online casino sites vying for the attention of Kiwi players, which is why it’s so important to make sure you choose the right one.

The Future Of Online Casinos In New Zealand

There is no doubt that the future looks bright for online casinos in New Zealand. With more and more people signing up to play at these sites, it is clear that there will be a strong demand for them into the foreseeable future. The fact that they are legal means that players can enjoy playing at them without worrying about getting into trouble with the law.

There are also plenty of other reasons why players should consider playing at an online casino in New Zealand, including:

They offer great bonuses and promotions.

They have a wide range of games to choose from.

You can play for free or for real money.

They are safe and secure to play at.

You can access them from anywhere in the world.

So, if you’re looking for a great online casino to play at, New Zealand is the place to be!

Final Thoughts

New Zealand’s online casino market is always expanding and evolving, with new sites being established all the time. This means that there are plenty of options for players, which is why it’s important to do your research before you sign up at any site. There are many things you should look out for when choosing an online casino to play at, including whether or not they offer a range of games and bonuses and how easy it is to make deposits and withdrawals.