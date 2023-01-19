Nepal Trekking Guidelines 2023 – Cost, Difficulty, And All You Need To Know

The country of the mighty Mount Everest, Nepal, makes an interesting option for its tourist attractions and scenic beauty worldwide. Also, it has a religious root as the Lumbini province, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, is also present here. It has something for all people, be it the ones who like adventure tourism or the ones who are ecotourism enthusiasts.

Nepal tops the preference list of anyone looking for peace and divinity while exploring a new religious and soothing vibe. However, when the adventure angle comes into the picture, there is some planning and plotting that you need to do.

But, before learning the do’s and don’ts, let’s know some history related to Trekking in Nepal. The place was not open to outsiders or foreign influencers at the beginning of the 20th century. But, later in the 1950s, trekkers and western mountaineers began exploring this place, and that’s how its popularity began.

Regions, Types Of Treks, And Level Of Difficulty

Undoubtedly, the Everest region is the most popular one. But, the level of difficulty is here and there. Hence, you need vigorous training to opt for it. On the other hand, the Annapurna region offers a simple walk that takes you through scenic views and reaches the hidden valets. It is one of the best treks, and you will love the mountain views. While discussing the regions, if you want to opt for the most accessible treks, you can go for the one offered by Langtang National Park.

Moving on, Manaslu is the 8th highest mountain in the world, and you can move forward on the ice-coated passes and spot some major wildlife creatures. You can also go for public transportation from Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Dolpo, the magical frozen desert, is an extremely difficult one. Also, it is an expensive trek, and the reliability quotient is less. Moreover, getting the permits for that region is a complication and will add to the cost. However, if you have the patience and are ready to bear the expenses, you are good to go. Mountain Makalu is another option, but it is a forgotten trek. Being the 5th largest mountain in the world, it has an offbeat path but excellent views. However, the logistic problems are more, increasing the difficulty level.

The Western Nepal trek is amazing if you love to explore underdeveloped areas. It is a combination of dank forests and ice-covered mountains. Also, it has ancient villages, and anyone who likes these things is up for a treat.

How can you explore the trek-worthy areas in Nepal and not discuss the Kanchenjunga?

The wall of ice and rock is the highest mountain, and the hike that makes a person reach the base camp makes it one of the most popular. In addition, it has village homestays and teahouses, which are mostly available in the peak region.

The treks in this place are of two types: the teahouse treks and the camping expeditions. Now, it can be a tough spot for you as the teahouse treks are more comfortable and offer a comfortable price range and better organization.

Let’s learn more about them.

● Teahouses

In this one, you can seek various amenities like beds, washrooms, and luxuries like internet connectivity and hot showers. The common trekking areas and national parks have teahouses, which are a thing of the present. There is one area that is devoid of this network. It is the Dolpo area which is a part of Western Nepal. If you are up for an offbeat trek, you can choose to book your stay in a combination of teahouses and tents. It is more likely to depend on where you are staying at night.

● Camping Expeditions

In this option, a professional team is involved with more equipment. Also, you will need the assistance of porters and guides. Therefore, the comfort level is lower compared to the one offered by the teahouses.

Also, this camping covers remote areas yet to be discovered by human settlements. Hence, this is your option if you want to experience the raw Himalayas. But, there are regions like the Kanchenjunga and Manaslu Circuit that require special permission before entry. Hence, you should ensure that you do everything necessary before doing everything.

Costing And Best Time To Visit

The trekking costs from USD 100 to USD 200 for one person daily. However, the location and duration of the stay impact the trek. However, the permit fees are additional. Usually, you are charged USD 500 per person for the initial ten days. But, if your stay is longer than that, the price is USD 50 for one person for each additional day.

The main areas for the trek are the central and eastern sides. You should avoid doing the trek during the monsoon that is from May to August at all costs. The best time to visit is between March and April or October and November. However, you can expect traffic during this time. So, you should ensure that all your bookings and permits are sorted beforehand. If you are visiting the conservation areas or national parks, you can go in February and December. During the rest of the time, you might not be able to enjoy the treks to the fullest. Hence, it would help to consider the climatic factors before visiting any place, especially the Western Nepal region.

Important Things To Consider

Trekking is a nature’s call activity, and you should be ready for the basic things it offers. So, there are some things that you can do from your end that are as follows:

You should purify your drinking water and ensure that you properly intake essential liquids like glucose or energy drinks.

Your bag pack should include essentials like a first-aid kid and other things like instant energy food, a lighter or matchbox, a raincoat and cover for your bag, a sleeping bag, a torch, a warm pair of socks, a map, a thermometer, and altimeter amongst others.

While packing for your trek, you should be careful about your clothing. The temperature is low, so cotton clothes or socks won’t help. It will help if you go for wool or nylon clothes. Also, you can carry warm caps and gloves. You should invest in good trekking shoes. The trek will be problematic if you do not have good shoes.

Conclusion

Nepal has a pure glimpse of the medieval time wrap, which presents an excellent collection of shrines, markets, townhouses, and much more. When you plan to go on a Nepal trek, there is some basic work that you should do. These details will help you make your trek comfortable so that you return with excellent memories and fewer body cramps after a tiring yet beautiful trek.