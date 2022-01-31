Negative Energy: How It Can Affect Your Life

We may not quantify it, but you surely know what negative energy feels like to you. It might have come from the people in your immediate vicinity, the surroundings, or even from deep inside your own mind and spirit. However, this procedure may be physically and emotionally draining because negative energy feeds on itself; it has the ability to multiply.

What, on the other hand, is the influence of negative energy on our lives? Before we can answer that question, let’s take a deeper look at what negative energy really is. Also, if you’re planning to get into healing, ZenandStone highly recommend having an understanding of one’s energy.

What is negative energy?

Anyone could acquire the negative effects of negative energy. Those around someone who has this pessimistic outlook may see them as strong. Put-downs of you or your pals are an expression of negative energy.

Either to your face or behind your back, these remarks are spoken. There is a possibility that the person’s statements are factual or made up to enhance the drama. By not engaging in a conversation with you, he expresses his negative energy.

“Whatever,” “I don’t care about that,” “I’m not interested in that,” and “Whatever” are common responses from him when you attempt to get him to open up to you. As an alternative, he may give you the silent treatment and pretend that you don’t exist. These people tend to be apathetic about almost everything and everyone. They have a tendency to be irritated and sulky.

There are several reasons why people find negative energy so terrifying and overpowering. Attitudes of superiority and superiority have become commonplace in our culture.

Because of this, unhealthy competitiveness is created, which results in the disparaging of others. It doesn’t help foster a sense of teamwork, in my opinion. We spend a lot of time watching reality programs on television, which specialize in making us feel bad about ourselves.

This profoundly affects us because it teaches us that humiliating others is an acceptable form of social behavior. In our minds, this is amusing, but in fact, it’s painful to the rest of us. They strive to convey their stance on current events while making the opposing look as though they are an inferior living form.

Making fun of other people’s points of view is something we want to do, even if it’s hurtful to those who are the targets of our mockery. People with a lot of negative energy have many problems of their own. They lack self-confidence and don’t believe that they are beautiful, clever, or brilliant in any way, shape, or form. Therefore, they ridicule others to improve their self-image.

Someone’s low self-esteem may stem from being neglected or abused. In addition, they may be spoiled and accustomed to things going their way. Because of their inflated sense of self-importance, they might be unduly sensitive to rejection when things don’t go their way. Their anger causes them to ridicule or insult others, which they do in front of their peers.

Those who come into contact with irrationally angry, hostile, or theatrical people may get irritated. Some of us may be reminded of other people who have been abusive to us in the past by this individual. Since this emotion is so dangerous to us, we may feel that we need to eliminate it as quickly as possible.

We may attempt to halt this emotion by becoming friends with the person with negative energy to prevent her from directing her venom towards us. It’s possible that you’ll have to join in on the slandering of your other pals to prevent her from turning on you.

Here are a few instances of how negative energy may harm your life.

Criticizing oneself

By pointing out the faults of others, you might shift responsibility for your feelings of discomfort. It may feel wonderful to criticize people at first, but you will seldom feel good after you have done so in front of an audience.

Excessive whining

Complaining happens when we speak out loud about the unpleasant thoughts we have in our brains. The habit of whining may take root so deeply in your life that you aren’t even aware that you are doing it. Complaining exposes you to the possibility of unpleasant consequences for others around you.

Problems with one’s health

Stress is a result of negative emotions, which have a negative impact on your health. Stress may deplete your body’s supply of hormones, weaken your immune system, and deplete the supply of feel-good chemicals in your brain. Poorly expressed anger, a sort of negative energy, may lead to heart and digestive system problems.

It isn’t easy to go to sleep at night

A lack of sleep might be caused by thinking about bad things repeatedly. Lack of sleep may cause negative thinking, but it is not obvious whether negative thinking keeps you awake. A vicious cycle of negative thoughts and lack of sleep may be exacerbated by each other.

Symptoms of negative energy storage

A perpetually depressed state of mind

Our mood might be affected because we’re hanging on to something that isn’t helping us anymore. We can’t avoid feeling emotions, but learning to be present during unpleasant themes in our lives is the path to recovery.

Effects on the body

Physical symptoms might arise from anything that makes you feel mentally unbalanced. Chakra imbalances may manifest physically as new, unanticipated pains and aches.

Relationships that aren’t healthy with anybody

It’s also possible that negative energy impacts our personal relationships, as well as how we present ourselves and express ourselves in various contexts.

Even though you’re usually a patient and kind speaker, you may have suddenly realized that you get more agitated while discussing a certain subject with close friends or family members. This might be a symptom that you have a blocked chakra.

It doesn’t matter what the circumstances are; negative energy resonates with many individuals. A disturbing sensation may flood over you as you enter a room. Spending time with a downer might have the same effect on you as spending time with a positive one.

Whatever the cause for your sluggishness, you may be seeking a means to lift your spirits—physically, psychologically, and emotionally.