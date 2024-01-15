Everything You Need to Know About Erectile Dysfunction, Including Possible Treatments! 

In life, people have many issues that make them feel shameful and worthless, and erectile dysfunction (ED) is one of them. If you have this issue, you may feel like your life has turned upside down and you may not live a fulfilling life. Besides, this health condition can damage your relationship with your partner, and salvaging it will take time and effort.

ED is a condition where you may not achieve or sustain an erection for satisfying intimacy. Most patients with this issue struggle to get an erection, which can be a frustrating experience. The good news is that this condition can be treated. Keep reading to learn more about ED, including possible treatments.

What Brings About ED?

ED, often referred to as impotence, can be brought about by a wide range of causes, including;

Mental health issues – Mental health instability can lead to ED. Conditions like stress and depression can affect hormonal balance, which eventually reduces a man’s desire to have sex or even prevent perfect blood flow to the penis before/during intercourse. So, if you have such mental health illnesses, you are likely to suffer from Impotence or ED.

Some health conditions or diseases – If you have conditions like heart disease, kidney illness, epilepsy, liver cirrhosis, epilepsy, diabetes, or multiple sclerosis, you are likely to experience ED. Most of these diseases will cause hormonal imbalance, mood change, and reduced energy levels, preventing you from having a firm erection. In addition, certain medications can cause ED.

Bad behaviors – Drug abuse is one of the main causes of ED. Smoking tobacco and abusing alcohol are unacceptable habits that can affect your life. If you are a heavy drinker and (or) smoke too much, there are high chances of getting ED.

Injury – If you have a serious injury in the pelvic area, you are likely to have erectile problems. Also, surgery in the pelvic area can lead to minor or major erectile issues.

Relationship issues – if you and your partner have love problems, it can be challenging to get sexual stimulation. If your relationship is not as good as that of newlyweds, you may struggle to get firm erections. But this may not happen always.

Age – Men aged 40 and older are likely to have ED due to reduced or low sexual hormone levels.

Obesity – Being overweight can affect your self-esteem, blood pressure, and hormonal levels, which can lower your libido. So, if you are obese and are struggling to get an erection, know that your weight might be the cause of your erectile problems.

Signs of ED

If you have ED, here are some signs you may experience;

Being unable to get or maintain an erection before or during intimacy

Requiring a lot of sexual stimulation to get or maintain an erection

Premature/delayed ejaculation

Possible Treatments

Treatment of ED is mainly dependent on the cause. Here are the main possible treatments for this condition;

Medication

If you have been struggling with ED for so long, you don’t have to live your life that way anymore. There are different medications you can use to improve your condition. Sildenafil is one of the most effective oral medications you can take to address ED. The medication can be taken with or without food and takes effect within half an hour. You should take it at least 1 hour before anticipated intimacy for optimal results. To buy it or for more information, you can visit postmymeds.co.uk.

Besides oral medications, you can go for injections. There are different medications you can inject into your penis to stimulate and promote erection. Injectable ED medications take effect in 10 minutes.

Whether you go for oral or injectable medication, you should be careful. There are many medications on the market; some are safe, while others are not. So, before you use any medication to address ED, talk to a doctor for advice and you’ll get safe and effective recommendations that will help you overcome the problem, and live a satisfying and fulfilling life with your partner.

See a Sex Therapist

Going to a sex therapist can also help solve your erectile problems. The professional will share tips that will help you achieve a firm erection sufficient for satisfying intimacy. You must be ready to talk about the problem so that you can be helped to overcome it. Your partner must also be involved in the process for better, lasting results. Note it might take some time to see the desired results.

Exercise and Proper Nutrition

Working out is another solution for addressing ED. Exercises like walking, cycling, jumping rope, kegel exercises, yoga, and other aerobic exercises will help improve blood circulation and can help solve your problem. In addition, you should improve your diet and take healthy plant-based foods and supplements to improve blood flow to the penis.

If you are overweight, exercise and proper diet will help you lose weight and that will be the right step towards having firm erections sooner. Exercise and proper diet will not work almost immediately, but after weeks, you will see a change in your life.

Specialized Devices

Specialized devices like penile pumps can be implanted into your penis to enhance erection. With a well-implanted pump, expect positive results immediately. Alternatively, you can go for a penile implant that can make your penis firm/hard.

Shockwave Therapy

If you want a noninvasive option, you can go for advanced shockwave therapy. This procedure helps improve blood flow to the penis and can take 2-3 months to see better results.

Conclusion

ED is one of the main challenges affecting many relationships and marriages. The condition can make your life miserable and make you live in shame. But things don’t have to be like that because many safe and effective treatments can help you overcome the problem.

You can go for Sildenafil or any other tested and approved medication for immediate results. Alternatively, you can go for natural solutions, like exercises, talk therapy, and proper nutrition to address the problem, but expect an improvement after some time.