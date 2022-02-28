The Need for Corporate Talent Redeployment and How LMS can be Beneficial for it

The post-pandemic effects, recession, and business restructuring have led many organizations to experience a significant decline in their newly hired talent, while they are still dependent on the performance of their older employees. This has left companies with less than adequate human resources planning and management. The result has been a significant drop in productivity, which leads to poor financial results.

Many companies have had to lay off many of their new hires or have lost them to attrition. Today, such companies find themselves with an abundance of talent that is not being used optimally. The management has two options: Re-deploy the excess staff members to other organizations within the company or outsource them. Both options present management with a whole new set of problems, and they require sophisticated workforce management and manpower planning skills.

What is talent redeployment?

Talent redeployment is usually a process to restructure a company’s workforce and to alter its roles and responsibilities. Here, talent means skills and capabilities, not necessarily people.

It is common for fast-growing companies to face the problem of limited resources. The shortage of skilled people in the team can hamper the company’s growth. To maintain a good level of employee satisfaction and to avoid lay-offs, it is necessary to regularly rearrange and redeploy employees. Moreover, through a talent redeployment program, companies can save money on recruitment and training.

As a business, you need to think about your people as valuable and expensive assets. You must take the necessary steps to protect, invest and develop your talent to make your business grow. When you are faced with challenges such as staff shortages, high turnover, or an aging workforce, it is time to start thinking about talent redevelopment and succession planning. There are many reasons why you would be looking at this process, but you must have a clear view of what your goals and objectives are before embarking on this journey.

In today’s highly competitive business world, companies are constantly in search of ways to enhance workplace efficiency, get better ROI and maintain a market edge. Learning Management Systems (LMS), such as Totara, help companies achieve all of these objectives by providing a single online space to manage employee training and development across all levels. So how exactly does LMS help in identifying the need for corporate talent redeployment? Let us find out.

3 solid reasons to opt for a corporate talent redeployment:

Save the investment in the process of finding new talent: Redeployment can mean deploying your in-house talent onto tasks that will benefit from their expertise and certain skill-sets. This can mean a temporary redeployment or a long-term change in their job role. This can help the organization make use of the resources and talent that they already have rather than having to hire, onboard, and train new people for the specific job. Thus, redeployment can help eradicate redundancy and training costs. It ensures that the talent, skills, and expertise that already exist in the organization are retained and are directed towards the areas that need them the most.

Increased organizational resilience: Redeployment is a great chance for cross-training and upskilling. For example, during the recent events of COVID-19, most organizations had to cut down on their workforce or they couldn’t hire more new employees. In such scenarios, they chose to upskill their existing employees with the necessary skills to operate and work virtually. This helped them eventually create a workforce that had diverse skills, was resilient and was ready to take up new challenges. Redeployment can help increase the resilience of organizations and make them more flexible and innovative during times of crisis.

Morale and motivation boost: Sometimes the morales and motivations of your workforce can get reduced as the employees stop enjoying their work. Especially if the job roles require repetitive work, the environment might get monotonous, pushing down the motivation of your employees to work. This might become a cause for more employees resigning from their jobs, resulting in mass employee turnover. Redeployment can be a great way to upskill your employees, helping them to learn new skills and start using them. This can help them experiment with new job responsibilities with your organization so that you don’t lose your talent. For example, employees can take specific managerial training courses or courses to become a part of the HR or L&D team. This can help them upgrade from their existing operational jobs and have a massive career boost without even leaving the organization.

The factors that determine the need for corporate talent redeployment:

Low performance of employees on tasks and operations: Low profits of the organization Lack of expertise in a particular area Need for specialized skills in an organization with the advent of technology Unsatisfactory job scope of an employee Change in business environment or vendor requirements Change in organizational goals or objectives and so on

How LMS can help in talent redeployment

The learning management systems (LMS) are the most effective platforms to implement learning programs for reskilling and redeploying. Since they offer an array of features that make it simpler to design them, including pre-built templates and the capability of presenting content in several formats.

An LMS makes the task of designing, deploying, and managing a redeploying training program hassle-free. A learning management system (LMS) is an online service that centralizes all of your online redeploying training and learning activities into one system. An LMS allows you to create courses around different topics, authoring tools, quizzes, polls, discussions forums, and so on and so forth.

An LMS further allows you to test skill gaps, to understand if the newly deployed employee is fit for the new job or not. Once you have finalized the content of your course, you can upload it onto your LMS and make it available for employees throughout the organization. The LMS is responsible for centralized storage and management of user profiles, course catalogs, and other content for users. It also acts as a platform for various training modules which may be internal or external.

Conclusion

LMS allows companies to manage the training and development of employees for talent redeployment in an organization. LMS can help in identifying the skill gap, thus expressing the need for corporate talent redeployment in the future.