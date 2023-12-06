The Top Features to Look for at Your Nearest Audi Car Dealership

Did you know that Audi is the first company to crash-test its cars? They have been a pioneer in automotive safety and continue to be one of the top luxury car brands in the market.

If you’re looking to purchase an Audi, there are certain features that you should keep an eye out for at your nearest Audi car dealership. This will ensure you get the best value for your money and have a safe and enjoyable driving experience.

In this document, we’ll discuss some of the top features to look for when shopping for an Audi. Read on to learn more.

Quattro All-Wheel Drive

This innovative technology allows for power distribution to all four wheels. It provides you with better traction and stability on the road. It also improves handling and control, especially in adverse weather conditions.

Whether driving on wet or icy roads, the Quattro all-wheel drive system will ensure your car stays firmly on the ground. It’s one of the top features to look for in an Audi, especially if you live in an area with harsh weather conditions.

Additionally, the Quattro all-wheel drive system also enhances performance and fuel efficiency. It’s a win-win situation for any driver!

Virtual Cockpit

The virtual cockpit is a digital dashboard that displays all the essential information and controls in one place. It’s fully customizable. This allows you to choose what information you want to see while driving.

With the virtual cockpit, you can keep your eyes on the road and still have access to important information such as speed, navigation, and media controls. It also has a high-resolution display that is easy to read even in bright sunlight.

This feature adds a touch of luxury to your Audi and improves safety by minimizing distractions while driving. This feature is available on most newer Audi models. It is worth looking for at your nearest Audi dealership.

MMI Touch Response System

The Multi-Media Interface (MMI) touch response system is an innovative infotainment system. It allows you to control various features of your Audi with just the touch of a finger.

The system includes two touchscreens, one for the infotainment display and another for climate control. It’s easy to use and provides a more intuitive driving experience.

The MMI touch response system allows you to access navigation, music, phone calls, climate control, and more. It also supports voice commands for hands-free operation while driving.

Matrix LED Headlights

Audi’s Matrix LED headlights are a top-of-the-line lighting system. It provides better visibility on the road. The system uses advanced sensors and cameras to detect other vehicles and adjust the light beam accordingly.

This means that the lights will automatically dim when approaching another vehicle. This prevents blinding other drivers. It also includes special features like turning signals built into the headlights for added safety.

Matrix LED headlights are functional and add a sleek and modern look to your Audi. It’s a feature worth considering when purchasing an Audi.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Audi takes safety seriously; their advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) reflect that. These features use sensors and cameras to detect potential hazards on the road and assist the driver in avoiding accidents.

Some common ADAS features include blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. These systems work together to keep you safe on the road and provide a more relaxed driving experience.

When shopping for an Audi, make sure to inquire about the available ADAS features. They can make a significant difference in your overall driving experience.

Engine Performance

Audi’s engine performance is another aspect that sets it apart. With several engine options to choose from, Audi offers both fuel efficiency and power. The engines are known for their smoothness, giving you a comfortable ride while maintaining excellent acceleration and speed.

Some of the top engine options include the TFSI and TDI engines, which use turbocharging and direct injection technology. These engines deliver high performance while also being environmentally friendly.

When looking for an Audi at your nearest dealership, make sure to test drive different vehicle options. This will help you find the one that suits your driving needs.

Interior Comfort

The interior of an Audi is designed with comfort and luxury in mind. Quality materials, ergonomic design, ample space, and state-of-the-art comfort features ensure a pleasant driving experience. The adjustable seats offer excellent support, making long drives a breeze.

Moreover, Audi cars are equipped with soundproofing technology to reduce noise and vibrations from the road. This adds to the overall comfort of the vehicle.

Exterior Design

Audi’s exterior design is synonymous with elegance and style. The sleek lines, distinct grille, and iconic logo make an Audi instantly recognizable. These cars are designed to be both aesthetically pleasing and aerodynamic.

The attention to detail in the exterior design sets Audi apart from other luxury car brands. It’s one of the top features that make an Audi a desirable car to own.

Audi Connect

Audi Connect is a suite of services that provide enhanced safety, entertainment, and convenience. This includes features like roadside assistance, emergency calls, and car finder. It also offers music streaming and wireless charging for added convenience.

With Audi Connect, you can stay connected while on the go. You will have peace of mind knowing that help is just a phone call away. These top features set Audi apart from other luxury car brands.

