NBA Youngboy “Suicide?” Message Got Fans Pleading With Him

The 20-year-old rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again is one of the most popular musicians in the entire world. His music videos have doubled the views of artists like Post Malone, DaBaby, and others. Despite the attention, he constantly receives it appears as though NBA Youngboy is still having a hard time living with himself.

The Baton Rouge native has been making headlines all month after his girlfriend Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, stabbed one of his baby mothers.

Unless this is the name of his next single or album release, fans of the rising star have good reason to be worried about the rapper. He shocked fans with a singular tweet, suggesting that he’s ready to end it all.

Suicide¿ — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 19, 2020