NBA Youngboy Will Not Release A Song Or Album Again

It’s clear that Youngboy Never Broke Again is broken. The rapper tweeted out a concerning message this weekend, suggesting that he was having suicidal thoughts. The message was unclear but he seemingly asked fans if they believed it was a good idea for him to end it all.

After announcing that he will be dropping his new project 38 Baby 2 this week, NBA Youngboy took to Twitter to announce that it will be his last piece of new music in a while.

After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation #PROMISE — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 21, 2020

His girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather was arrested for stabbing his baby mama Lapattra Jacobs. It appears as though everything has finally caught up to him and taking time to himself seems like the right thing to do.