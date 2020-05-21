NBA Youngboy’s Other Girl Says She Won’t Be “Sister Wife” With Yaya Mayweather

Last night NBA Youngboy was sharing a couple of Instagram Stories where a lady friend was seen in the background who apparently is not his girl, Yaya Mayweather. Yet, Yaya Mayweather tweeted otherwise, claiming to be in the two Instagram Stories.

The Shade Room got their hands on NBA Youngboy’s video clips, and they quickly spread across the internet, forcing Yaya to respond: “That was me in both videos on his story ain’t no ‘Yaya there too’ let’s be very clear Yaya been here and the ONLY one that’s here down”.

The mysterious girl shared a couple of IG Stories in response to the headlines, which were captured by TSR.