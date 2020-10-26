7 Reasons To Switch To Natural Handmade Soap in 2020

Skincare is a huge part of every women’s life. And that’s how it should be, for many reasons. First and foremost, taking care of your hygiene is the biggest reason. Clean skin means healthy skin. And when your skin is healthy, then it can protect you from bad environmental factors. Many infections can be caused by agents getting in through the skin. And this happens when your skin is damaged in some way. The other important reason to be persistent with skincare is about aesthetics. When you take care of it, it keeps glowing and making you look fresh and beautiful.

If you have skin problems and you tried every product on the market, but it didn’t help, you should consider some other options. Natural, homemade products are a new hit these days. It can be a safer, more gentle option for your skin. And if you didn’t have success with synthetic products, try switching to this one. Natural handmade soaps can be what your skin needs to be clean and healthy. There is another big reason for you to switch to natural cosmetics. If you want to take care of nature and planet Earth, going for more natural products can be the right choice. Here are some more reasons why you should switch to natural handmade soaps.

Optimal pH level

The product’s pH is a vital parameter for the skin. If a product has an optimal pH it means it is not too acidic or alkaline. It has the best properties for the skin, and it won’t damage the barrier. When the skin barrier loses its strength, we look dehydrated and also break out easily. Our skin becomes jeopardized so it can be attacked by bacteria. Natural, handmade soaps are more on the alkaline side, with pH 8-9. It positively affects the skin, so it doesn’t feel tight or irritated. Natural soaps can make your skin soft, glowy, and healthy. They are a good tool for cleansing the skin and preparing it for moisturizing. You can combine it with makeup-removing products or use them by themselves.

Ingredients are natural

For some people, it is not as important what kind of ingredients they use. But if you have sensitive skin, you should pick your products carefully. With technology development also came many new synthetic ingredients. Some of them skin recognize as a foreign body and starts reacting to them. That’s when an allergic reaction occurs. If your skin is reactive, you should give natural ingredients a go. It can be a safer, more gentle option for your body. And if you are prone to dermatitis, eczema, and other skin conditions, you should choose your cosmetic products wisely. For some people, natural skincare products are the best solution. Skin reacts nicely to them, and you don’t have to worry about irritations and other skin problems.

Soaps can be moisturizing

Soaps are not that demanding skincare products. You can make them in many ways and add numerous ingredients. If your skin is dry and you need a boost of hydration, soap can be your go-to product. Handmade soaps can be made with moisturizing substances, such as glycerin. These substances can bind molecules of water from the air. That means they directly hydrate the skin. You can combine these soaps with a serum and a moisturizer. With the right skincare products, your skin will look hydrated and refreshed.

Soaps can fight acne

If you add antimicrobial or drying ingredients to soap, you can achieve acne-fighting properties. Clay can be an excellent ingredient to dry out your oily acne-prone skin. It is completely natural and skin handle it nicely. Essential oils can also be added to soaps to achieve this effect. One of the best ones is tea tree oil. Another great ingredient is sulfur. It has antimicrobial properties, so it fights bacteria that cause acne. If you’re looking for a good sulfur soap, take a look at caribbeansoaps.com. There you can also educate about all benefits of sulfur soap. If you have problematic skin, don’t hesitate to test out some natural handmade soaps and see how they work for you.

Amazing essence

When it comes to natural handmade soaps, another benefit is their beautiful sent. There are so many different essential oils that can be added to soap bars. You can choose mint, orange, chamomile, cinnamon essential oils, and there are so many others. Options are almost unlimited. When you’re doing your skincare routine you want to feel refreshed and smell good, if possible. Handmade soaps can achieve this. You can make as many modifications as you want to make it aesthetically pleasing, as well as efficient.

Taking care of the environment

When you’re using natural products, you are protecting the planet. Maybe you never thought that you can give your contribution to nature this way, but it is possible. Natural handmade soaps contain only natural, biodegradable ingredients. That means it’s not affecting the ecosystem in any negative way. Chemical skincare products contain various synthetic substances that can contribute to environmental pollution. We all have the best interests in taking care of our planet and keeping it clean as much as possible. Choose natural ingredients and you’ll be the ecosystem’s best friend.

Supporting small businesses

If you know someone who owns a small skincare business, why wouldn’t you help them out? If you plan to try out these products it would be nice to support someone’s work at the same time. These jobs are getting more popular nowadays, so you can probably find a few people starting their business in this field. Of course, make sure you trust the person that is making natural homemade soaps. You should be positive that they are fulfilling all sanitary and hygienic norms. Because as much as you want to be supportive, you also want to do what is best for your skin. If you choose one of them, these people are going to be thankful you are supporting their small business.

Conclusion

If you haven’t found skincare products that suit you completely, why not try out natural products? Natural handmade soaps can be good for cleansing your skin, as well as moisturizing and fighting acne. They provide many skincare benefits that your skin might love. Make sure you’re using what’s best for your skin and health in general.