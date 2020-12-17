Improving Nasal Function with a Rhinoplasty – 2020 Review

The nose is quite characteristic when referring to a person’s appearance. A slight alteration might be all you need to enhance your looks. Rhinoplasty is a cosmetic procedure that aims to balance the nose and improve its function.

Doctors recommend this surgery for patients experiencing breathing difficulties. The procedure reshapes the nose’s interior to ensure that a person can breathe comfortably. A nose job or nasal surgery involves reconstructing and reshaping the nose cartilage and bones, intending to enhance the nose’s function and appearance.

Patients experiencing breathing difficulties because of a deviated nasal septum benefit significantly from Rhinoplasty because the nasal passage might be crooked, preventing efficient airflow. An operation aims at opening the air passage, reducing breathing complications.

Rhinoplasty Procedure

The operation is done without admitting the patient if there are no other complications. The doctor can use general or local anesthesia to ensure the portion is numb and other medications that might make the patient groggy. The surgeon then cuts inside or between the nostrils after asserting that the patient is numb.

The doctor then separates the skin from the cartilage or bone and starts reshaping it. If there is a need for additional cartilage, the physician might remove some from the ear and fill it. Alternatively, he might use implants or bone graft.

The surgery can take up to two hours or longer if it is more extensive. The nurse will place a metal or plastic splint in the nose to retain its shape until the nose heals. Splints or nasal packs might be placed in your nose after surgery to stabilize the septum.

When everything is done, the surgeon will monitor the patient’s progress for a few hours before discharge. You are cautioned against removing the splints and nasal packs within the first week of surgery. A surgeon might recommend the following for speedy healing:

Avoiding strenuous activities like exercising and running

Blowing the nose

Swimming

Excessive chewing

Avoiding facial expressions that stretch the facial muscles like laughing

Pulling tight clothing over your head

Extensive tooth brushing

Avoiding sun exposure as it can discolor the skin around the nose

Preparing for Rhinoplasty

A surgeon always schedules a meeting before you can undergo the procedure. The meeting determines the success of the surgery. The preparation includes:

Reviewing your medical history: the doctor will review previous medical records to determine if you can undergo surgery. You will also notify the surgeon about previous surgeries and any prescribed medications. Patients with bleeding disorders like hemophilia might not qualify to undergo this operation. Physical examination: these include laboratory tests (blood tests). The doctor also examines the facial features to evaluate the skin’s thickness and the cartilage’s strength to decide the outcome. Photographs: the surgeon will take pictures of your nose from several angles, assess them, and determine the surgery’s impact. Discussing your expectations: at this point, a patient can share the motivations and what they expect from the surgery. Since your desires compel you to undergo surgery, it would be best for the surgeon to share the entire procedure, preparation, healing process, and possible risks with you.

How Rhinoplasty improves Nasal Function

A nose job can be a solution to difficulties in nasal function. A surgeon might recommend the following types of the nose based on the diagnosis:

Correcting a deviated septum: a patient with an obstructed airway can benefit from this nose job type. If you ever experience breathing difficulties or complications resulting from inadequate airflow, the septum must be corrected. This is done by adjusting the nasal structure and ensures that its structure is aligned correctly. This procedure is known as septoplasty because it straightens the septum. Nasal surgery: patients with blockages can benefit from this surgery where nasal polyps are removed. Nasal fracture surgery: the nose has bones that may crack and cause fractures that might complicate breathing. A nasal fracture surgery is a perfect solution. Sinus surgery: this can be done in combination with Rhinoplasty to eliminate sinus and lessen breathing difficulties.

Rhinoplasty improves nasal function by correcting the following:

Balancing the face size through placing incisions on the cartilage

Reshaping and repositioning the nostrils

Getting rid of lumps on the nose’s bridge

Reshaping the nose’s asymmetry

Unblocking nasal passage

Reinforcing the cartilage

Replacing damaged skeletal tissues

Narrowing the nostrils

Straightening the bridge

Technology, research, and innovative techniques are simplifying Rhinoplasty for better results. There is a need for surgeons to master the latest techniques if they want to improve nasal function. The complexity of Rhinoplasty requires more than skill, knowledge, and expertise.

When do Surgeons Recommend Rhinoplasty?

A patient can decide to undergo a nose job for cosmetic reasons. However, surgeons can recommend this operation if a patient has the following symptoms:

Frequent nosebleeds

Nasal congestion

Nostril blockages

Severe difficulties in breathing

Frequent sinus complications

Presence of a deviated septum

Postnasal drip

Rhinoplasty Risks

Familiar with plastic surgeries, a patient is susceptible to some risks if they undergo a nose job. Some of the risks include:

Nose bleeding

Infections

Severe reactions to anesthesia

Difficulties in breathing, mostly if the surgery is aimed at enhancing your

Appearance

Numbness within your nose

Chances of your nose appearing uneven

Scarring

Poor wound healing

Swelling and pain around the nose

Septal perforation (holes in the septum)

The need for more surgeries to correct irregularities.

Though undergoing this operation increases your vulnerability to some complications, an expert can perform this surgery effectively. Should you encounter any issues after the surgery, it will be best to consult your surgeon. Some post-surgery complications can be fully addressed.

Choosing the best surgeon

While Rhinoplasty is supposed to improve nasal function, not every surgeon is suitable for the job. You can schedule an appointment at The Rhinoplasty Center for excellent results. The center guarantees its patients to receive unmatched services from a reputable surgeon.