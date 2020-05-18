Naomi Campbell Slammed For Wearing Full-On Hazmat Suit Despite PPE Shortages

Naomi Campbell embarked on yet another flight dressed in a full hazmat suit, goggles, face shield, and a mask. The 49-year-old supermodel revealed that she wasn’t taking any chances with the coronavirus pandemic. Naomi captioned the photo: “On the move…”.

The model, who turns 50 later this week, shared the post with her 9.1 million Instagram followers but many found that such extensive protection could be put to better use.

Many followers questioned how she got the PPE supplies despite the worldwide shortages. She quickly hit back and explained that she had bought the suit in January before shortages became known.

“You have on more PPE than medical professionals wear when actually caring for patients who have CoViD-19. You can dial it back a little”, one follower wrote. “Do you also realize the amount of waste you’re creating by using all that PPE? Plus the amount you probably have stocked for personal use when it should be saved for frontline workers who actually need it in healthcare settings? It’s extremely selfish and self-serving”, another one fired.

The self-confessed germophobe has been taking some serious travel precautions for some time before the outbreak. Naomi often wears latex gloves and wipes down everything she is about to touch.