6 Myths about Weight Loss You Have to Stop Believing – 2020 Guide

Losing weight has been a consistent topic in the lives and media of common people for decades. Although people have always eaten a lot of different food, the serious problems with obesity and excessive weight started with the mass production and consumption of extremely unhealthy food varieties and options. From the second half of the 20th century and onwards, human civilization has been experiencing a very serious problem that never seems to go away, and the one that we constantly need to be reminded of.

Weight loss is the obvious choice for anyone who is dissatisfied with how they look and how much pounds they have added. Reasons for adding weight are numerous and not everyone can control it equally well. However, losing weight is much clearer and common sense is your best ally once you start to develop your weight loss plan.

A healthy diet, good life habits, and lots of exercises come together as a glorious combination and the best way to shed off those pounds you desperately want to lose. Despite the fact we live in the age of information and technology, people still do not know what really works, what is a myth, and what is the truth. Therefore, they wrongly perceive many of the so-called rules about weight loss, which results in unhealthy habits or simply not enough things that can help you lose weight.

In this article, we will bust some common myths about weight loss, things that you seriously have to stop believing if you mean to lose weight. If you wish to find out more about diet, exercise, nutrition, and losing weight, make sure to click here.

It is the same for everyone

Despite the actual things being very similar or even completely the same, the circumstances, the quality, and the number of solutions vary greatly from person to person when losing weight is concerned. Not all of us have the same metabolism, the same responsibilities throughout the day, and the same genetics. We are not built the same and our bodies have vastly different peaks.

We experience different emotions which cause different amounts of hormone release. This is why every single person looking to lose weight has to determine what works best for them and have their own exercise plan and their own diet. No two people can lose the same amount of weight the same way, nor in the same time span.

Carbs are bad

While carbohydrates do cause us to gain weight simply because all food contains them, what they truly are is the main source of energy for our bodies. This means we cannot operate without them, and that we should definitely not cut them out of our food. Our bodies desperately need them, which means that the popular theory about greatly limiting carbs or even eliminating them is not at all true.

High-quality carbs regulate our blood sugar levels, boost recovery after workouts, and have many other benefits. Limiting them gives the illusion of losing weight, but all it happens is that we lose water weight. As soon as you start eating them normally again you will return to your weight.

All calories are the same

This is definitely not true, at least in the sense most people believe it. For example, a whole plate of assorted vegetables has fewer calories and less fat than a spoonful of oil. The difference is that you can be full after that plate, while a spoon of oil will do nothing. Therefore, you should not focus merely on how many calories you take but on what they come from.

An average adult needs 2000 calories a day only for their body stay within optimal. This intake can come from a great variety of things. If you focus on fruit and veggies alone, you will hardly meet the margin. If you eat junk and processed food, you will go over easily without getting full. This means that a nicely planned combination is the best possible solution, which is why balanced diets in which you eat meat, fish, fruit, veggies, nuts, dairy, sweets, and a little bit of comfort food on the side are the best option.

You should feel hungry to lose weight

This is not only false but unhealthy and dangerous. Feeling hungry is our body giving us a clear sign that it needs fuel and energy to continue operating efficiently. In addition, if you prevent yourself from eating on purpose, you will eventually crave food so much that you will start binge eating or overeating for a single meal and become sick.

If you constantly feel hungry, consult with a dietitian to see what can be done. If you feel hungry multiple times per day when it is actually time to have a meal, eat a balanced meal. You will not help your case if you stay hungry all the time.

The workout is more important than sleep

Utter nonsense right here. Both are equally important both for becoming fitter and stronger and for losing weight. Once you do some exercises, some cardio, or play a few games or matches of your favorite sport, your body will be exhausted and in desperate need of both regenerative fuel and energy in form of protein, carbs, electrolytes, and other vitamins and nutrients.

After the meal, you need to rest, ideally, take a nap if it is during the day or go to sleep if you workout at night. Recharging your batteries while sleeping helps the muscles relax and recover, and the whole body to regulate the levels of everything needed for weight loss and muscle growth.

The higher the number of the scale the less healthy you are

Remember that no two people in the world are the same. Some are taller, some are shorter. Genetics are literally different for everyone. Each of us is a different combination of our ancestors, even twins. Therefore, how can we expect kilograms or pounds to determine how healthy someone is? In the case of obesity, it is easy to tell.

But for everything else, it greatly depends on your gender, who you are, how you live, what you do, how active you are on average, what you eat, when and how much you sleep, and so on. Once we step on the scale and see a number, it does not mean we are unhealthy and that we need to lose weight because our friends or family members weigh less. Do not be afraid of the scale and just live a healthy and balanced life with frequent activity, healthy food options, enough sleep and rest, as little frustrations as possible, and smart life choices.