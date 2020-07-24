6 Common Myths about Online Gambling Debunked – 2020 Review

The majority of people in today’s world can’t imagine their life without technology. This especially counts when we talk about the Internet. The usage of social media took the biggest part of our free time. Taking selfies, listening to music, and similar activities are common for people around the world. Yet, entertainment isn’t the only thing you can find there. People got multiple ways to improve their financial stability.

One of the ways how you can do that is by gambling online. Each day, the Internet community gets new online casinos with some powerful features. Logically, the entire industry also improves actively. There are two significant changes that we would like to highlight.

First of all, many online casinos started to accept cryptocurrency-based payments. In this way, they want to attract a new group of gamblers that are big supporters of digital currencies. Despite that, it is good to mention that more and more casinos don’t require registration. You can make an account without exposing too much of your personal information. Websites like nettikasinot.com reviewed these casinos carefully. If this was one of the concerns you had, we might give you an ideal solution.

Yet, certain online gambling myths cause certain fears among people. Because of those fears, they hesitate to start gambling online. Fortunately, we are here to debunk all of them.

All Games in Online Casinos Are Rigged

This myth you can often hear from the disappointed players. They will tell you that every game you tend to play is rigged. However, that is far away from the truth.

First of all, you should know that all online casinos need to possess a license. Those licenses confirm that a casino operates honestly. In most cases, you can find those “permissions” in the footer of the gambling site. If you can’t find it there, this should be a red flag for you.

All the games you play use Random Number Generator or RNG. This algorithm ensures that each game that you play is completely random. For instance, let’s imagine that you are playing Texas Hold’em poker and you earned money in one round. The algorithm regulates that your chances of winning in the next one are the same.

Only Lucky People Are Good Gamblers

Unsatisfied gamblers will tell you that winning money in an online casino is a matter of luck. However, the truth is, the luck will only come if you deserve it. More precisely, becoming a good gambler is not something you will achieve over the night.

As we said, winning and losing are directly associated with the skills you possess. Before everything, you should do a theoretical analysis of the game you are playing. After that, you should apply that knowledge in the games and gain experience. Sooner or later, you will manage to predict and calculate certain things. The ability to predict something in the gambling world is the key to success. You will also manage to bluff in the moments when no one expects that you are bluffing. When you reach that level, you can say that you became a professional gambler. However, achieving that goal won’t happen tomorrow or in the next two weeks.

Playing Long Enough Will Bring You Money

We are not sure exactly how this myth originated. It seems that many beginners believe this is the truth. Indeed, you might start winning after perceiving a losing strike. However, this doesn’t mean you will always manage to profit from playing games long enough.

Many gamblers continue playing when they lose many times in a row. Some people do that because they want to get back the money they lost. However, certain people believe that the algorithm will be on their side. As we said, RNG ensures that everything around the games is random. If you lost 5 times in a row, this doesn’t mean you won’t lose 5 more times as well.

It is recommendable that you stop gambling when something like this happens. Each time when you lose, analyze the mistakes that you made. There is always a good reason why you lost your money. At first glance, we usually do not notice that we did something wrong. However, blaming a casino for your failure won’t boost your gambling experience in any way.

Different Bet Sizes Raise the Winning Chances

The amount of money you invest doesn’t have any influence on your earnings. Many gamblers believe that method like this works. Because of that, after betting $10 for a longer time, they tend to raise their bet.

As we said, all games are tested by third-party companies regularly. In case the game algorithm isn’t fair, the game itself won’t be available online. More precisely, the entire casino won’t have permission to operate.

All Gamblers Become Addicted

The entire industry has a bad reputation among the worldwide population. Indeed, addiction to gambling is one of the biggest problems in today’s society. People that become addicted usually forget the reason why they started gambling. Winning money is not a reason why they spend the entire day in front of their computer/smartphone.

Becoming addicted to gambling is only possible if you don’t have a clear plan. Before everything, beginners should organize their budgets. They should calculate how much money they can spend each day. Logically, the calculation won’t mean anything to you if you do not respect it. Each time when you reach your limits, log off from your account and start doing something else.

Despite that, don’t expect to become a millionaire over the night. Raising your bets with no reason would cause some major consequences. Even if you manage to win once or twice, don’t forget about the calculation that you had. Investing more money is only a good choice when you feel that your knowledge and skills are at a higher level.

Casino Let You Win In Free Games

Picking the right casino is a tough challenge when millions of them operate online. Because of that, many casinos allow their customers to play free games. In this way, they can test them and see if they match their requirements and expectations.

A certain group of people says that online casinos allow you to win more money in free games. However, when you deposit “real money”, things drastically change. Those gamblers believe that casinos only want to attract people in that way.

You should know that “real money” and free games operate in the same way. All the games function with the RNG which means that even free games are completely random. Because of that, this myth should not be your concern at all.