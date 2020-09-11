6 Most Common Myths about Dental Hygiene – 2020 Guide

A lot of people believe that brushing and flossing are all they have to do to ensure the health of their teeth. Yes, these are essential tasks that you should complete daily, but there are still other things you have to do to ensure that everything is okay.

You would be surprised to learn how many myths about oral hygiene are there. Some of them seem logical, so people don’t think twice about them, while others are in close correlation with one’s upbringing – yes, we are talking about the famous one “if nothing hurts, there is no need to see a doctor.” The time has come to debunk those myths and tell the truth once and for all.

Brushing often is beneficial

This is the most common misunderstanding that people follow blindly. It might be true if we were talking about shoes, you know, the more your clean them the prettier they will be. However, when it comes to your teeth, this is not only false, but it can actually be really harmful.

If you were to brush your teeth often, you would wear out the enamel, which will significantly endanger their health and strength. Why? Because this otter layer protects the teeth from decay and cavities, so if you were to destroy it, your teeth would be unprotected.

Instead, stick to the traditional routine – brush your teeth twice a day with circular motions for two minutes. Every dentist will recommend you use a mouthwash after the meal instead of another round of brushing. However, don’t forget that this is only a temporary solution to fight bacteria, so you still have to brush regularly. One more thing, make sure to purchase a new toothbrush regularly, that is, after three months. When it comes to these, you should always go with the one with soft fibers, even though medium and hard ones are available.

Don’t brush close to the gums

Okay, this one is another logical myth. After all, gums can be really sensitive, and you want to protect them, but this is not the way. If you don’t thoroughly brush your teeth, i.e., if you avoid this area, it only means that you won’t remove all the bacteria and food pieces, which will eventually lead to cavity and decay.

When it comes to cleaning this area, place your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle, and make sure not to apply too much pressure. Once again, always opt for soft fibers that will effectively clean everything but won’t be too harsh for the gums.

Bleeding gums are completely normal

Why is this myth when everyone would be frightened to find any part of their body bleeding? Well, we believe that this is the case due to the fact that so many people face this problem, so in a way, it has become a natural occurrence or something like that.

Anyway, no, you should not ignore the fact that your gums are bleeding, and therefore, you should make a dentist appointment as soon as possible. Sometimes, regardless of how perfect your cleaning routine is, this problem cannot be avoided. There are some areas of your teeth that you just can’t reach, and that is the place were bacteria can freely develop.

If you notice that your gums are bleeding, it is probably a sign of an infection caused by bacteria. Go and get your teeth and gums checked, and the dentist will prescribe you the best course of treatment.

Flossing is not necessary

This is just wrong on so many levels. For some reason, a lot of people believe that thorough brushing is enough. Well, let us tell you a secret – it is not. Let’s go back to the previous paragraph. As we have already explained, it is simply impossible to reach all the areas of the teeth with a toothbrush, which is why flossing is crucial.

By cleaning in between your teeth, you are not only protecting their health, but also preventing issues that can occur regarding the gums, and you are also fighting bad breath. What’s more, don’t be fooled into believing that mouthwash can do the same job as flossing. No, you cannot replace one with another.

If you don’t feel pain, everything is good

When it comes to oral hygiene, this is absolutely false. In the initial stages of tooth decay, you won’t feel any pain. It only comes when there is a more or less serious problem, meaning when the cavity has already developed.

This is another reason why people don’t understand how significant regular dentist visits are. Simply put, in most cases, you won’t be able to notice a problem unless you feel pain, or if there aren’t changes and discoloration on your teeth. When these occur, it means that you have to undergo treatment.

The only way to find these issues on time and to save yourself headaches in the future is to go to the dentist at least twice a year. After all, they are professionals, so they will be able to notice even the slightest change and act on it immediately.

Braces are painful

Generally speaking, there are so many myths when it comes to braces, so we are going to discuss only this one. Every adult wants to have perfectly aligned teeth and a Hollywood smile, but at the same time, they are resultant about getting braces because they think they will look foolish. Nevertheless, many people opt for these in their twenties and thirties, so this myth is slowly dying out.

Still, there is another one that most people are worried about, and that is the pain. Modern treatments move your teeth in their place gently, meaning that the pain is minimal. Yes, it will take you a few days to get used to it, but you will be fine after that. You have probably also heard about irritation and abrasions on your lips and cheeks caused by braces. Well, guess what, orthodontic wax is a simple solution to this problem. As you can see, there is nothing you should be scared about, so visit yousmileismile.dk, start your research and gather all the information regarding different types of braces until you find the one that is perfect for you.